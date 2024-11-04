My friend Henry Olsen decided to ignore all the cowardice in the polls in the last month or so (what’s known as herding, refusing to publish outliers) & to make a bold claim, as he has always done, about his best guess of what will happen in the election.

Read his thoughts at the NYPost (which is not being censored by social media this election, unlike in the days of the Hunter Biden laptop). Meanwhile, here is his map:

Henry’s thinking involves on the one hand a lot of technical work you have to read his piece to begin to consider & on the other hand some principles derived from the last decade of American politics. First among these is the principle of the concentration of politics around the party rather than the representative institutions, such that the “how” of elections replaces the “what”—parties are instruments for proposing candidates & persuading the electorate who should be authorized to exercise an office, yet now they count more than something like Congress does. Gradually, in the 20th c., the party replaced individual candidates as the major predictor of electoral outcomes in both the Senate & House, & the ongoing transformation of America into a presidential democracy has only accelerated with the arrival of Trump in 2015. It has become, in fact, rare for a politician to survive his party leader in an electoral contest. One consequence is that incumbents favored to win by polls are not infrequently thrown out by challengers who are understood to be representatives of the president. This is a momentous shift.

Second among these is the principle of double haters. Henry has talked about it as long as Trump has run for office. The most interesting electorate for purposes of electioneering is not independents, i.e. not Democrats not Republicans, but those who hate both candidates & yet feel they must choose one. Trump wins or loses on that electorate. This suggests both the anger Americans feels at having to deal with politics & a subtler, more worrisome fatalism that whoever wins an election, the gov’t won’t work. This, too, is a shift that deserves attention. It’s of the essence of electoral justice that voters should be able to feel that they have punished politicians who disappoint them or are understood to have betrayed their hopes. But that depends on a minimum of satisfaction voters feel with their choice. Delivering that vindication has been impossible in the last decade. We’ll see what’s next.

Now, my thoughts: Starting from very different questions than Henry’s, I have thought & said to my friends all year that Trump will win. My confidence is modest, but it has been unshaken. I have sometimes cautioned my friends to be less enthusiastic—then in the summer, I encouraged them to stiffen their resolves & ignore the hysteria stirred up by the Kamala media rollout. I feel vindicated. I expect a significant party victory tomorrow, though not a landslide. I confess I’m reassured by Henry’s work figuring out the polls because the conservative press is useless when it comes to acquiring the political knowledge necessary to talk intelligently about the major electoral developments. Of course, the GOP is also useless when it comes to making events eventuate—consider on the other hand Elon Musk’s work in PA, to say nothing of his million dollar voter lottery, which might prove more useful than most spending this campaign season…

The American parties are undergoing a major shift, probably even bigger than the shift Nixon & Reagan effected in the GOP, then Clinton in the Democratic party. Politicians have largely been heedless of this massive change, even though they’re in the midst of it. I would say a conservative like Sen. Cruz is largely of no use to thinking about this future, but Sen. & future VP J.D. Vance is almost invaluable. The ignorance of the politicians & the press has retarded the process of coalition formation; the structures of our politics have also largely failed to allow the kind of association necessary to have representative gov’t. We look instead to sub-political concerns & distribute voters by sex, age, marriage status, race, & region. Even this is not intelligently discussed or acted upon in political campaigns. The electorate, in short, is far ahead of the parties in sorting out. The proper understanding of the arrival of Trump is that he is the preferred instrument of that sorting, i.e. of the polemical self-understanding of a major political coalition. The intelligent observer of politics must ask who the next one will be, & who Dems are likely to come up with over the next decade. The three Trump elections are all about teaching intelligent people to respect politics & voters, stop wishing for popular submission to elite institutions, & instead live with the tumult of American life. The lesson has rarely been learned, & rarelier effectively. So far, the state has sacrificed gov’t to its inertia, the gov’t has sacrificed the parties & politicians, & the parties have sacrificed the interests of their electorates. I don’t believe this will work much longer. We must think & act to find out what will work better instead.

Henry has often inspired me to think about these changes in America & I always recommend his various writings—if conservatism involved any seriousness about politics, he’d have a monthly slot to talk about political events & their implications on a show of national importance.