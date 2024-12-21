So I’ve got some thoughts to share on Christmas, the holidays, arts, patriotism, & freedom in America! All reflections on the Irving Berlin extravaganza, Holiday Inn from 1942!

Every Christmas, I try to write about our cinematic memories of an older America. We take stock at this time of the year, as our busy lives slow down a bit & memory acquires the importance usually held by hope or anxiety. But when that happens, given the rush of 20th-c. life, there’s no quick way back to our memories. Movies serve that purpose; they’re pretty much the national record at this point. After all, even our family lives fit to some extent in the patterns of the national movement recorded in moving images.

Holiday Inn (1942) is the only Christmas movie explicitly built around the American calendar of holidays, & the time off from work, which is instead filled up with a kind of longing that doesn’t find its place in our ordinary activities. There’s much in the story about both modern America & the older America, with Irving Berlin’s then-famous mix of nostalgia & confidence. It’s a fun movie, and yet it’s now famous for introducing White Christmas, a rather lonesome Christmas song, which won an Oscar.

The director is Mark Sandrich, who made some of the famous Fred & Ginger musicals: Top Hat, The Gay Divorcee. His stars are America’s best popular singer, Bing Crosby, & America’s best popular dancer, Fred Astaire. They represent the two aspects of the pain caused in us by beauty, glamour & feeling. Fred Astaire is a star & therefore distant; effortlessly graceful, he floats where the rest of us move (not to say plod). Bing is all-American; his expression & control in singing are somehow also what we experience listening to him. Fred & Bing compete for the love of Marjorie Reynolds, but also for the hearts of America, in a light-hearted comedy that audiences have loved for more than 80 years.