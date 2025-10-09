America is in a very strange situation now: Trump seems to have secured a peace agreement in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Meanwhile, elite liberal institutions seem loathe to encourage pro-Hamas protests anymore, but even more loathe to stop them, so they’re in effect tolerating war propaganda while also, of course, dividing Americans. Speaking of Americans, the American people are still bascailly pro-Israel, but this is now becoming a partisan issue, primarily because of young people, who are divided 55-45, while also being divided between parties. So media elites can gin up controversy, partly because against Trump, partly against Israel, partly against Jews. Yet there’s no such division among the old.

Things change, yet much of the change must be to do with the relative irrelevance of politics to the young when compared to media, which is connected to the strange impotence of the youth now—all time lows in marriage, buying houses, &c.: America seems more rigged against the young than ever, the young seem less than able ever to deal with their troubles—unless voting Trump fixes some of these things. Of course, politics is part of the problem so far, not the solution, since the young are divided by sex. The men are rightwing, as am I, I am for them. But pulling young women in the same direction is both needed & very difficult, to bring people back together again. (See the Harvard CAPS Harris poll. Relevant slides start at 63.)

So with the big picture—here, too, is a small picture. An academic friend sent me this picture the other day—Georgetown University in the heart of D.C.

Hard to see how to contain all this ugliness... So few people running institutions are doing their duty. I wonder what the young will learn from this; I fear it will discredit many institutions. The excitement about massacre as much as the demand to make noise with amplified sound—these are attacks on the life of the mind, or education. Hard to save Enlightenment, liberalism, elite pursuits in such situations. Let’s see how it plays out…

I now & then think about what happened in the “cancelation” era, which at some point turned into this new kind of protest. Public statements suddenly changed into moralistic denunciation & public behavior suddenly changed—mobs formed. One looks with a certain skepticism at moralistic professions, of course, especially from the hysterical. But the behavior is less surprising: What came out in public was after all only a crass version of what had been happening in major industries from Hollywood to academia, which is sometimes called “status seeking.”

The moral demands were not empty, people’s lives or livelihoods were ruined, but to a significant extent the problem was less the specific moral claim about victimhood & equal rights, more the power of moralizing itself—people who were perhaps only weak became vicious because they were gradually squeezed, in all elite institutions, as publicly voiced opinions were gradually reduced to one acceptable or even demanded answer to any given question. Opportunism must have played a major role on both sides. To get ahead, most find it easier to conform, to accept hysterical accusations or claims. So also to get ahead, a few find it easier to become hysterical. But opportunism cannot explain all of this stuff: The agreement between people of opposite dispositions points to a deeper issue, a shared dissatisfaction with America in elite institutions. Whatever people might think about Israel (what do they even know or care?), America is alive in their hearts, but perhaps mostly it’s hated.

“Status seeking” taught our elites ugly things that they first believed among themselves—after all, practicing certain hypocrisies & deceptions was the larger part of their training. Let me show you the steps: (1) Figuring out what’s preferred, what’s tolerated, what’s forbidden is very necessary for strivers, to press private advantages against the statistics & impersonal testing that is presented under the pretense of education. (2) Yet as kids become students & professionals, they begin to say among themselves things that they had hidden before—they expect some degree of approval & they demand a certain separation from other age cohorts, from people of other standing; they wish to be themselves. (3) Then they began to speak publicly, to assert that identity, learning to make accusations & to express contempt or hatred in larger groups & as part of large groups, maybe the collegiate class as a whole or the liberal or Progressive movement even. Such professions have power, especially in the age of social media. People now feel that speaking thoughtlessly is a better strategy than self-restraint, or thoughtful silence. (4) Then, what was said publicly only of people whom one could publicly contemn, eventually was said publicly of more & more people or groups, nearer & nearer within any given professional group, on the understanding that any given individual human being is a mere nothing, compared with a group identity already asserted or even legally established. Popularity was no longer the issue, but novelty. Private revenges, private desires for advancement—all these things became easily disguised as moral demands for justice. Middle management office politics, on the one hand, psychopathologies of the feminized elite, on the other. Progress synchronized two kinds of corruption therefore—rioting for fun or profit. The country had no idea what was about to happen; those of us who knew were pretty much all sidelined. It has come to pass; the people who never saw it coming are already declaring it’s gone, it’s over, we’re going back to normal. Good luck! For my part, my advice is this, we shall have to live with these people, especially the young women, for a long time, so it were better to be clear-eyed.

It beggars belief that a lot of 20-year-old American young women have any beliefs about Gaza. It does not surprise me, however, that they might be hot for Hamas. Just like cutters & ladies with tattoos or metal in their faces, there are far more women out there wondering whether they keffiyeh makes them look hot. Hard to say that any ideology is much more than that now. What part ambition & what part disappointment play is hard to say, but they both play roles. The future looks unappealing, or even grim, so the hysteria is no longer contained by opportunism. We’ll all find out what mettle those young men had who saved the flag from being tarnished by such harpies last year, in one of those Hamas moments.