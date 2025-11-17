A year after the major 2024 victory, conservatism is facing a quarrel between MAGA organizations & Never Trump organizations. The victorious movement of 2024 has broken apart, there’s an attempt to get rid of Tucker—Tucker has done his part to provoke this by, among other things, expressing hatred for Christian Zionism, a very widespread opinion among Evangelicals in America, as well as a very reputed historical attitude among American Protestants. (Read my friend Sam Goldman’s study of the subject!) Antisemitism is now the issue on which the MAGA coalition is supposed to be destroyed—the NYT is running any number of pieces trying to make this happen, with little success so far. I think, however, that the right is in a dangerous situation. Conservatives have no idea how to win elections, but are incredibly vulnerable to left-wing violence & lawfare; many Republicans would be happier losing elections if it meant getting rid of Trump & everyone who came to DC with him; me, I’m on the side of Trump & Heritage & ISI in the quarrel, as I’ve said before.

I’d like to sketch out Tucker’s strategy as best I understand it. I’ll reiterate, I don’t think Tucker is a Jew-hater—maybe I’m wrong, too loyal for the good he has done, but you can tell me I was wrong later if it turns out that way. Tucker has a very long career behind him, including CNN, MSNBC, Daily Caller, & FOX, so quite a wide ideological area, without accusations. That should count, too, it’s his track record. Besides, his politics is scandalous by itself, the only attempt we have had since the creation of FOX to outflank liberals in the direction of populism.

Tucker embraced the online audience, partly because he was deprived of his TV audience at FOX—but partly because it was the only way to achieve his longstanding revolutionary purpose (see his essay explaining the Trump electorate’s revolt against elite rule, Ship of Fools). He noticed that the audience has moved away from ideology & the purveyors of ideological demands in the older media, without moving to any new ideology or another way of organizing politically. So he could work with the inherent tendencies of the newer media, as well as of the audience, in order to delegitimize the older media, hence elite politics.

Now, we can come to see the importance of the online audience. Otherwise, they come to sight as powerless white men & their allies, young & middle aged, “extremely online,” that is, without important jobs, without money, without much hope of changing America to better suit them. Or if they are part of the elite, they’re writing under pseudonyms, since they fear liberals & have no hope from conservatives. As you may have noticed, men have been treated as disgusting, contemptible creatures in this generation, something which has served the GOP & conservatism well enough. On the one hand, as the loyal opposition to Progress, conservative organizations get to pretend they’re not feminists; on the other hand, any organization can destroy talent at any moment by accusing a man of the high crimes of liberalism, racism & sexism. Males therefore learn to be obedient, to watch what they say. I can tell you from experience that even important male figures have learned to whisper. The fear is inside their heads. So obviously there was going to be a revolt against this cowardice. But those who revolted had only one major avenue open to them besides voting Trump—online scandal-mongering.