Ten theses on why it’s so hard to do politics in NYC:

1 The GOP was wiped out in NYC & the consequences look shocking: Part of this story is the change in electorate. Registered voters since Giuliani have increased from 3 to 5 million, whereas actual voters have decreased tremendously, from highs of ~2M to ~1.1. It’s a new NYC in a new America of demoralized cities: City people don’t vote. Also important: The GOP committed suicide by victory in the Giuliani-Bloomberg years.

2 Since only Dems matter, elections are now really primary elections, so the primary electorate has more than doubled in the last decade or so. This is part of the new instability of NYC politics. They’re looking at three mayors in three consecutive elections, with incredible acrimony, something that hasn’t happened since Giuliani got elected in ‘93. There’s no obvious long term politics, so it’s likely to get worse.

3 Then there’s immigration. As with other major cities, NYC is only qualifiedly American. In the last two generations, the proportion of foreigners went from 18% to ~40%.

4 Consequently, there is now corruption & incompetence without any political competition or press exposes. This is connected with the lack of talent in politics.

5 The lawsuits against Trump seem to have made the political atmosphere in NYC even crazier, weakening liberals both among themselves & in relation to their minions. Meanwhile, NYC gave Harris the margin of victory in NY in 2024. A GOP Governor is therefore not impossible, but that probably would be connected with even more anti-GOP politics in the city.

6 Then there were the student-activist riots since October 7, which seem to have damaged Dems, but not perhaps helped the GOP any. Again, liberals are in a weaker position, unable to coordinate with their shock troops even when it comes to colleges.

7 Then there’s illegal immigration. Official reports say, it’s about half a million illegals. Up to you to figure out how many more. But this means incredible waste of money & strain on social services, which cripples administration, which also hurts city politics.

8 Then there’s COVID: How much talent left the city? How many wealthy people?

9 What happened to the NYT? To what extent does it make sense to think of it as about New York City?

10 What’s happened to rents & the cost of living? Looks like some kind of left-wing revolt is now likely.