August 2, I met my friend Chris Rufo in Esztergom, a small town on the Slovak-Hungarian border, the site of MCC Feszt. We were there to speak, Chris about his part in the victory at Harvard, the unprecedented forced resignation of a president, I about the importance of the Biden - Trump elections for international affairs.

First thing we talked about, of course, is the difference between London & Budapest. Chris flew in from London & told us about some of the crazier things happening as English elites import American ideologies. In the midst of race riots, he also saw a march demanding reparations. Clearly, the era of assimilation is over, Britain, once a great empire, is now collapsing politically—it’s up to indifferent or even malevolent strangers to define what Britain is; Englishmen are forbidden to speak, much less act on their political principles. You can read some of his thoughts in a report he wrote for City Journal.

In recent weeks, English elites have gone far beyond anything they've ever done before. Media figures are demanding silence & censorship to be enforced by the police power of the state, lest dissent be expressed by Englishmen angry at their own Gov't betraying them. Police bureaucrats threaten worldwide arrest on X, while judges threaten imprisonment for exercising freedom of association, even as curious onlookers. It's probably not respectable to even mention these things. It's becoming respectable to accuse Elon Musk of endangering Britain with terrorism, however. The long & short of it, perhaps England’s ruling class hates English people more than any other elite in yves democratic world hates its people…

In this comparison, Hungary strikes many of us as much saner, more peaceful, less riven by violence, because Hungarian elites are pro- Hungary. Chris has talked repeatedly, in private & in public, about the great impression Hungary made on him last year, when he visited the MCC for six weeks. It’s a great place for families, for one thing; but he usually insists on the rhetoric of Hungarian leaders, who worry about the future, are proud of their people, defensive of their heritage, & who plan accordingly. They want the best for their own people.

As for us, who are strangers in Hungary, we were treated with a reassuring friendliness. I met a number of European political friends associated with NatCon in Esztergom & altogether MCC Feszt was like a haven for conservatives who feel great shame as they worry over the decadence of their countries, since it is so unworthy & self-inflicted both. All this came out in our various panels in defense of those institutions which we have largely lost, from freedom of speech to deliberation on the political interests that make for peace & war.

Chris took the stage in the afternoon for a discussion with Rodrigo Ballester, a gallant Spaniard who works for MCC as well as in the education ministry in Hungary after a career in Brussels. Rodrigo mostly asked about Chris's campaign against Harvard & Chris gave a masterclass in political journalism. This is the good news in our situation, attacking corrupt elites works. In a decadent situation, you have to fight.

Accordingly, the mood was festive indeed. Victory is something to celebrate, partly because it brings hope of further achievements. The celebration in itself adds something to hope, since it showed us how many of us are willing to fight. Maybe it's the most urgent task, to know the nobility of the cause we're fighting for.