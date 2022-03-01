I Wrote Only One Poem Last Year
Some Topics, Like the Man Who Is My President, Are Too Shameful for Prose
Well, I stopped writing poems sometime in the late 1990s, but the coming era of calamities may draw forth new ones, and maybe they’ll have to be composed by memory in prison-camp conditions, like Solzhenitsyn’s “Prussian Nights.”
But my sheer embarrassment at the fact of Joe Biden being President did draw one poem out of me last year, which I titled, “W…
