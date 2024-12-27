On Christmas, X was full of a debate between techno-lords & political opinion writers over immigration, the H-1B visa, & the economic success of America. This was the second major fight in the GOP political coalition since the election. Elon seems to have started on the techie side, is now moving to the conservative consensus opinion—get rid of all illegal immigration, mass deportation on January 6, no more competing away the social services & wages of working class Americans, but also a preferential option for middle class Americans against skilled immigrants, even in Silicon Valley. Others, like Vivek Ramaswamy, are rehearsing the “revenge of the nerds” ideas of the previous generation. Techno-lord influence on gov’t is in question; the only public arena for debate is X.

I’m basically on the side of the Americans outraged by any & every notion that they have to be replaced with somebody else from another part of the world, for whatever reason. Some think Americans should be replaced because they’re racists; others think Americans should be replaced because they’re lazy or stupid; Americans should catch fire with indignation whenever any such replacement rhetoric makes any headway. Behind it is always the question, is freedom, is self-gov’t possible? I hope most Americans will increasingly see this danger & act to safeguard their freedom at whatever level of gov’t they can control.

But when I think through the issue of political self-understanding & organization, I see that there's something inadequate here. Those of us who are somehow “the right,” who organize publicly, write, & offer people the chance to change their opinions—well, we end up talking up the moral beauty of “the people” or “the nation” from a position of unpopularity. The much more popular techno-lords who are in the process of taking over American life without ever having bothered about public opinion or popular education are instead talking up some version of the good—economic growth, profits, jobs. They promise people results with minimum effort—i.e., maximum efficiency, no funny business. Nationalism is costly; patriotism is costly; is it worth it?

Once you notice that, you can notice the other two strange moves in the political argument. First, if who we are is “the people,” it seems like after 1965 we are at least two different “peoples.” (Similar worries led to a legal halt to immigration in 1924.) Yet we all notice that people somehow get along in America, there's an everyday patriotism that brings people together, especially obvious in moments of difficulty or natural calamity, the country somehow works. So the craziness is instead connected to elections—we're divided along partisan lines more than among immigration lines. Second, precisely for purposes of partisan conflict, we have realized that it's not enough to be American unless you also believe in America, suffer for America, in a way see America as something above ordinary life. There's a party that spits on America as racist—there's a party that holds up America as worthy of love & sacrifice, & that's our party. Here, there really is a practical division between Americans & immigrants, because the latter mostly don't seem to be involved in the great civilizational drama. It's at this level that the crisis plays out—we have a corrupt ruling class that is neither competent nor loyal; we have many ordinary people who are too arrogant to care about politics or too worried, depressed, exhausted; we have a fundamental disagreement between people & state.

Those of us who have chosen the people over the state, however, are tempted to make that choice the defining political move because it replicates, we like to believe, our experience, but more likely because it would return us to ordinary non-conflictual patriotism. This is the weakness of our position—we really do want people to notice important facts of American life & come to certain conclusions about them, to orient themselves in relation to America in a specific way, to have a common opinion that is not merely subservient to money & fashions. We want Americans to leave the comfort of home & the worries about work in order to be more political. We want people to choose something better over something worse, to have the self-respect needed to reject a degrading Progressive ideology. We are by design & by moral demand inefficient, obtrusive, we stand out.

Right now, the test of political morality is simply loyalty to Trump & risks taken in public in defense of the Trump administration, campaign, re-election, &c. The premise of this loyalty test is that it separates those who will govern in 2025 from those who will not. There are rewards for loyalty. This isn't a bad test; it could work if the major political institutions were invested in it: Were you in at the beginning? Did you believe in 2015? Did you work for the admin or its supporters? Did you lose opportunities, friends, peace in pursuit of this great shared project? That's important to know, but not something you can choose or do, so it's not actually helpful for political activity. It's the wrong kind of gate-keeping; the right kind of gate-keeping would be future-oriented commitment to the political project, but that, of course, is very difficult to judge. People could lie to you… So it’s not an accident that the small question of the place of the techno-lords of 2024 in the future of the GOP is connected to the big question of the place of foreigners in America. Immigration used to be wrapped up in ideals in our rhetoric, universal, humanitarian, Progressive ideals, but the practice might be not only much uglier, but also involve treason. This is why ideals are not plausible now to the winning coalition. Yet what a strange thing—America must somehow be a country, yet also a world, almost without limits—it’s not possible to give up those ideals entirely because so much of America’s reputation is connected to them. The future is some kind of idealism at home. That’s what the anti-racism of the Left was supposed to be, before madness overwhelmed elite liberals. They were first to the realization, because they’re more sophisticated & more sensitive to questions of humanitarianism. It’s now time for the “right” to consider the problem of defending & improving America.

Over the next few years, there will be a new GOP, even a new Democratic party once they find themselves a leader again. The intellectual class of the GOP will be techno-lords. Persuading them primarily means three things: Overwhelming them intellectually, since none of them are able to think through non-business, non-technical things; giving them new habits through some kind of friendship during the work of governing, with all the honors it involves; & proving more practical in the concrete conflicts ahead. It takes immense patience to outsmart the richest class of Americans America has ever produced.