Just as we were all looking forward to Halloween, a crisis erupted in conservatism, especially in DC. Heritage President Kevin Roberts made a statement in defense of Tucker Carlson on X, against cancelations, with a clear purpose, to try to attract young men into the MAGA movement. (The occasion: Tucker shocked the right with a Nick Fuentes interview, which seemed to me unwise, but has since proved explosive, so things might be a lot worse than I thought. I still don’t think we should turn on Tucker, he did a lot of good for MAGA & Trump when almost no one would help, but he seems to be going mad. I really hope that’s not the case.)

Then conservatism split in two, with lots of defenders & accusers. Suddenly, one of the leading figures in our movement was forced to defend himself of accusations of antisemitism. Many have called for his resignation. One hears rumors (DC runs on rumors) of a movement even to oust him at Heritage. There’s now a WSJ editorial blaming the new right for antisemitism. There’s a massive conflict underway. The basic fault line is the same it’s been since 2015, MAGA on the one side, on the other these other institutions who seem to hate both Trump & J.D. Vance. MAGA has grown immensely in a decade, but it’s still small from the institutional point of view, both in DC & in media specifically. I made my decision long ago in favor of Trump & Vance, I’m not changing my mind, everyone on the other side of the issue is a political adversary. I’d like to see the WSJ destroyed or humiliated at this point.

Roberts was put on the defensive. He went out of his way to explain himself, in two interviews. Here’s the first interview (video on X), with Dana Loesch; I’ve never met the lady, but I’ve no reason to doubt her good intentions or the right she has to her success, & more power to her. But I’ve met Kevin Roberts at several NatCon conferences, I’ve heard him speak & I’ve heard from quite a number of men who worked with him: He is a much more important man, he does a lot of good for conservatism & for MAGA politics, which is our only alternative to what the Biden administration offered—tyrannic censorship, law fare, riots, economic catatrophe—& his career promises remarkable successes ahead. Roberts is only 51 years old, at that, so you can count on his energy & staying power. Yet he is treated by Loesch as a morally suspicious figure, a little in the wrong, or maybe a lot, accessory to a crime if not a criminal himself; a parody of an inquisition in this interview, if not a struggle session. My impression of the overall discussion is that his good faith is not presumed. I presume his good faith, as well as his competence at running large organizations, & his political skill, both in the dangerous years leading up to the 2024 election & in this period of gov’t, in which Heritage contributes mightily to the Trump administration. That, I would say, is a lot of evidence that he is one of the leaders we should applaud, not turn on.

The second you can find below. Ben Domenech, the interviewer, is not a friend, but we’ve known each other for the better part of a decade. I like him & respect his achievements in DC journalism. His interview with Roberts is in most ways better, more understanding, less accusatory than the other one. But it has the same insinuations, the same aim—Roberts must apologize, he’s in the wrong, he has to learn the error of his ways.

For my part, I am on Roberts’ side, without equivocations or qualifications. His intention is daring, his bearing is noble. He is not a coward, he understands the dangers of the moment, he knows we have to save young men from a miserable situation. Whereas most conservative institutions have no interest in young men & young men have no idea these institutions exist or any interest. Moreover, Trump is popular with young men, maybe Vance will be, too—but the Republican Party is not & will not be. The conflict between the two different parts of the movement is not going to abate. Everyone will be forced to choose sides, if they are involved in politics. I say, choose the side of the people looking to give America a future. Even if you like the Trump admin less than I do, it should be obvious by now that there is no reasonable alternative on the liberal side & that the conservative institutions or Republican politicians opposing Trump are clueless, hopeless, inactive, & basically fearful or even resentful people. The attempt by conservatives to tar MAGA with antisemitism now, which not even liberals tried in the 2024 campaign, shows that there are a lot of people who have no judgment, no restraint, & are flailing desperately attempting to destroy major institutions on our own side, like Heritage, which is doing great & will be doing even more important work as their think tank projects become administration policy. A lot of these people, including the WSJ, are attacking Vance, too—it looks as though they want to destroy the administration, in short. So get ready for much uglier politics soon.

I’m confident that MAGA will win, that Trump chose wisely when he chose Vance, that a new generation will take over in rightwing politics & that many of the people now complaining will have a lot more to cry about as they are replaced or lose their influence. Our best hope for the future lies with the people Trump has chosen for his second administration, which has given a new, manlier life to Marco Rubio, but has also pushed forward intrepid men like Stephen Miller, who deserves a great bio to show young men how far one can rise & how quickly, if one is consumed by the desire to save America. As for the people being replaced, good riddance to them, we’ve been saying for a decade, & will keep saying all the way to the 2028 elections & beyond. Kevin Roberts is an important part of this movement. I wish him every success. I hope to see a conservative movement in which such leaders are offered some grace, generally treated as above suspicion, & pushed primarily to do more of what they have promised.