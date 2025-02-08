I have a new piece up at Commonplace, the publication of American Compass, about two inaugural addresses, Reagan’s first & Trump’s second, focusing on the similarities of circumstance & political coalition to get at a major theme of American political thought, the unifying figure of the president. I think this is how we need to rethink things to make sense of what’s going on around us. Let me lead you in:

Americans have more need of unifying figures than any other free people, because there is so much change, so much growth in the country, so short a history, & so little stability outside the political institutions themselves. From the beginning, the president has provided that reassurance. There are many impressive figures in American history, even beyond public life, but the country depends on a few great presidents among a larger number of mediocre ones who served dutifully in ordinary times, but failed in moments of crisis. Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Reagan. These are seven our pride among the 45 men who have served, since 1789, in the most impressive example of political continuity in modern times. They’re also among the major figures in American letters, remarkable for their ability to speak so persuasively that they forged & reforged the agreement between the American people & the impersonal institutions that define & limit government. This used to be how we thought about ourselves. Now, we’ve lost sight of what makes America America. The lack of unifying figures is part of the problem, but part of it is the distractions of the media, as well as the increasing troubles in society, the economy, politics, & even religion. For the most part, the blame lies with elites that seem hellbent on ruining these very institutions that made them powerful, & who have lost public trust by every measure.

Now, the inspiration for the piece came from my friend Matt Mehan, who teaches rhetoric among other things at Hillsdale in DC—Matt also wrote on the inaugural for Commonplace. All told, we need to do more thinking & talking about inaugural addresses if we’re to make the most of the politics we do have.

Also, we could do with listening to these speeches more. This is what America voted for & it should not be taken for granted or ignored, so here they are.