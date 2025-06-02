One of the greatest TV shows ever has just ended- INSIDE THE NBA ON TNT. For many of us, the commentary of Shaq, Earnie, Jet, and especially Sir Charles Barkley offered a reason to continue watching this sports league which has been so prone to wokeness. Not that Inside the NBA or Turner Broadcasting were conservative - but these four guys were particularly free in their speech and ready to call out BS. Shaq’s military background, Charles’ brilliant libertarian wit, and Earnie’s willingess to cite Christian scripture made the show much more interesting than the race-bating, virtue signalling ESPN coverage. Just consider Charles Barkley’s sober assessments of racism- where it is and where it isn’t- during the Black Lives Matter insanity summer of 2020. Charles will be the last one to be compelled to say something he doesn’t believe.

This year ESPN bought the ratings- dominating Inside the NBA and claims it will not change the show- but I’ll believe that when I see it. If ESPN messes it up (which it very well might), I know one thing for sure- Charles will walk away from the show, and I will walk away from watching the NBA.



Above all else, what made Inside the NBA so great was that the guys on it were funny. I could cite clip after clip, but my favorite segment was always after a team got eliminated from the playoffs and they are free to go on vacation. These four guys deserve a good vacation too- they are now “gone fishin’.”