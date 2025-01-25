The most important disagreement in the Rufo-Kaufmann discussion of how to deal with woke concerns the role of public intellectuals, a burning issue on the right.

Kaufmann is for social science: We need new people doing new studies, to prove that our criticism of woke is fact-based, that we have evidence on our side. The method has to be elite, i.e. sociology, the matter is popular.

Rufo is skeptical that more Enlightenment is going to make a difference. Studies either don't show anything different to ordinary good judgment, or if they do, they don’t show anything convincing to anyone. Sure, we need our sociologists to fight theirs, but it’s not the major issue. Political demands & political changes, that’s the major issue.

Both have to face a major difficulty: The State. Sociology is embedded in modern gov’t everywhere from regulation to adjudication. That's why we call it statistics, the science of the state.

For Kaufmann the problem is that the state is willful. Yes, elites take relief & even pleasure in the discipline of thought provided by the studies that purport to show something. The experience of innovation with the guarantee of trustworthiness, i.e. having your mind blown, is what passes for Enlightenment now. Contemptible, but we must face facts—this is our collegiate class, this is the taste that guides thought. But elite taste is not as important as elite behavior, so with or without that relief, the state runs on sociology as it runs roughshod over whatever’s left of freedom. So Kaufmann would have to show something he cannot, that statistics is not inimical to the political agenda of the Trump coalition or a potential Reform coalition in the UK, &c. He promises a deconstruction of deconstruction, turning the weapons of post-modernism against post-modernism. We at post-modern conservatism are very sympathetic to that attitude, but I notice that he never says what the result would be in terms of social science. A return to the social science of the mid-century, i.e. the people who crated all the bureaucracies, regulations, & lawfare? Or moving forward to some new kind of social science? Why would those new social scientists be trustworthy, what would stop them from wanting to tyrannize over every aspect of our lives?

Conferences & books cannot solve that problem. Kaufmann seems very decent, shows a lot more guts than most academics, & deserves applause if any public intellectual does. I, for one, applaud him! But he seems to be saying, postmodernists did it to us, so we should do it to them! This is attractive political thinking, we call it tit for tat ordinarily, but it’s not science. It’s not obvious he (or anyone else) can create an intellectual counter-current; nor that such a counter-current is needed now; it’s not even obvious that 20th c. social science has a future; he would have to show these three things to show that there is a solution to that problem of the intellectual in modern society:

(1) That the political problem we’re dealing with requires a theoretical formulation, i.e. that the people acting against woke as state despotism feel a need for social science,

(2) that the social science of the 20th c. is adequate to the task,

(3) that there is a class of aspiring social scientists.

If Kaufmann takes his task seriously, then he must appeal to the only group of rationalists left, our techno-lords. People whose method is acceptable to elites, who claim to have knowledge, & who deal with the arranging of society. These are our shepherds, robots & AI are their rod & staff. If anyone can take over the state & save us from woke, it’s them. If any way of life has an attraction for talented young people now to replace the lefties dying out in office, it’s theirs. But then Kaufmann would have to study digital technology & offer us also a sociology of that human type, the techno-lord. If he can do that, he can salvage the liberalism he seems to cherish; but if he cannot, I don’t see a future for that project.

Rufo meanwhile faces the correlative problems of politics: Being willful doesn’t suffice, since common sense is no longer sensible nor common. There is a class that administers the major institutions of the modern state—they make sense of things, if anyone does; then there is a population that is administered—whatever they do or believe is our common thing. Connecting the two is very difficult, if not impossible. The problem of understanding our political arrangements cannot be bypassed by forcing decisions through public means—everything from stories to elections—because the thinking involved in our institutions, incredibly modern & abstract, & the thinking involved in our society, remarkably pre-modern, up to the point of tribalism, really are very different. We need double vision to keep track of what’s going on; the knowledge of politics required to figure out what kind of institutions fit people nowadays seems to go beyond the grasp of political figures as well as of social scientists, who are all creatures of these circumstances, not having liberated themselves from that narrow perspective to look behind & ahead.

Rufo proposes something more realistic than an intellectual counter-current, a political counter-revolution, or more bluntly, a hostile takeover of the state. You don’t need a science, you need legitimacy. Unlike Kaufmann, Rufo can point to a real army, thousands of enthusiastic people attempting to control the state & millions of supporters out there voting, donating, sharing things on social media. This, too, deserves applause. But its success might depend on precisely those things this kind of harsh & narrow action misses. Kaufmann makes only one important criticism of Rufo, but it is impressive: 21st c. people, the youth, the future, they’re way more illiberal, way more Progressive, not to say crazy or barbaric, than the aging 20th c. liberal or Progressives we’re fighting against today.

What Rufo is looking for, therefore, must be something bigger than winning an election & then acting like it, something as big as the ambitions & beliefs of the people involved in this moment of great excitement. If we leave the heady atmosphere of victory aside for a moment, if we’re being honest, what’s needed in this view is a religious revival. Because what’s at stake is the long-term interpretation of the victory, say Trump 2024, after Trump & his circle are all dead. The moment Trump dies, which must be soon, it will become obvious that what matters is what Americans believe. Who can speak to that confidently & persuasively?

Enlightenment has been all about this strange shifting character, the public intellectual. He’s smarter than the average guy & he cares more about intelligence, accordingly. Either his moral character or the character of intelligence itself, or both, will redound to the public benefit, maybe the universal benefit of mankind. Is that figure a prophet or a scientist? The intellectual surely is concerned with predicting the future & advising intelligent people, the insecure but ambitious middle classes, what to do in their own interest, but thereby he encourages them to understand their interest in some reasonable relation to the character of the world as revealed by modern science. We are now in a post-modern moment—we look on modernity as this process that may be accelerating or going in reverse or changing in some other strange way, to some extent therefore we experience ourselves as free from its grasp, but not free of the consequences this process has produced. One major consequence is, almost everyone talks in the jargon of intellectuals, almost everyone lives in the institutions (or the ruins thereof) intellectuals have conjured up. History has never been more obviously ours for the making at the moment we realize how previous efforts have foundered.

This much we can trust—intellectuals should indeed be judged by the way they oppose woke madness, because intellectuals are first of all partisans of the intellect & woke is stupid. Our political victory is primarily a democratic one, restoring equality before the law, allowing people their freedom to mind their own business. But intellectual business is somehow the business of mankind as a whole, not merely of one person or one place or one moment in time, so the questions of what knowledge is proper for politics & how to go about acquiring it will matter enormously. That’s another way of saying that what’s interesting about people like Rufo or Kaufmann is ultimately what they’re learning, more than the very welcome victories they’re achieving.