An acquaintance the other day said that it’s incredibly difficult to say intelligent things about the Middle East, given the complexity of the conflict, it takes long experience & study. I disagree. First, our higher education & our discourse accordingly are run by fools. It's very easy to read about the Middle East as a digital autist & come up with interesting things to say on a daily basis—every time something in the Middle East comes up, read up on it, find an old encyclopedia if you don't know the history or literature of the region. Put an evening into it & you are now ahead of the game, on the basis of behaving like a clever ten-year-old.

Second, paying attention to reality is now hateful to our elites, so there is a unique opportunity to get the truth out. Someone who describes business or any other aspect of life in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords has news to offer which is intolerable to our elites, but easy to access. Simply bringing people up to speed on current events is now a great leap in wisdom compared to the institutions that keep trying to rehash the delusions of the previous generation.

Third, the collapse of the globalization myth reveals history. Our Enlightenment leftovers are not all bad, since they include include histories of thousands of years of, say, Arab history. Or you can pick up classical Greek accounts of Persia! You can begin to look at the civilizational foundations of things now that there is no longer any expectation that such things will all be wiped out by Progress & rendered irrelevant.

Fourth, the Middle East may be the only part of the world where there is no concealing monarchy (compare to China even). Reading up on a monarch or his court is inherently interesting, because gossip is never far from decisive, irreversible political action. Finding out who the important people are & what kind of people they are is not hard, though it's not too easy. You certainly don't need the incredibly sophisticated, yet rotten socialization of Western elites for it; more basic human motives reveal themselves in all their force. With access to speeches & translations—digital technology—we should be able to come up with plausible biographies of the important men.

Fifth & final, there's no hiding from war in the Middle East. If you're squeamish or sentimental, you can cry about it. But war is not a recent invention, we might as well face it. It makes you serious. You get to see a whole way of life tested, therefore, & wonder at the mix of modern tech, ancient faith, mass movements, individual genius, moments of great surprise, the generational endurance of character or principle...

So anyone who wants to get started on the Middle East, watch Lawrence of Arabia. Read Xenophon's Education of Cyrus. Our artists & thinkers have long had intelligent things to say about very different ways of life, peoples, & climates.

But of course, war has its own urgency & we’re having a war this weekend, so the readings might wait a week or two. My best guess is, Trump will win, American might will be reasserted, American reputation restored, & the broader global conflicts in which America is caught will be a little easier to manage, with improved resources & martial prowess. But if we’re going to talk about Iran, here are a few observations regarding the major facts.

1. Iran’s social situation is (a) terrible fertility (~1.4 children per woman) in (b) a fairly young population (median age ~34) in a (c) huge total population (93M, looking to increase to 100M in a generation, before going down). How can that even be? It’s a consequence of Enlightenment. Total fertility collapsed very quickly from 7 to 1.4 children per woman since the ‘80s, in just over one generation: That’s the reality the Islamic republic had to deal with & could do nothing about.

The proximate causes are varied. Externally, it’s the Iran-Iraq war, the massive loss of life, consumption of resources, & danger to the regime. Internally, it’s the massive economic transformation brought on by modernization. The result is, society is largely dismantled, while Iran was recreated through (d) urbanization (47% urban before the Islamic Revolution, 77% now) & (e) higher education (almost no college grads to a solid majority of the younger generation, with, of course female dominance). Then there’s a religious cause that it would be more difficult to discuss. So the politics, religion, & economy are profoundly inimical to each other. Politics might be understood now as negotiating between feminism & the ayatollahs. The mean age of marriage in Iran is now above 26. (That’s great, compared to Europe/America, but very bad in their own circumstances.) It’s higher in the major cities, maybe as high as 30. I’ve seen estimates of 17M unmarried young or middle-aged people. This is what I mean by the dismantling of society. (The much smaller rural population has better marriage stats, of course.)

Since 2021, the late Ayatollah tried to solve the problem through legislation, with various inducements to marry or have kids & various prohibitions for birth control. Hard to say if this could succeed or whether the next regime will continue the policy.

2 State control. Now, of the 93M people in the state of Iran, only 60% are Persians, while 16% are Azeri & 10% Kurds, & the rest are various other things from Baluchis to Jews. Caspian populations you’ve never heard of with quaint dances. Ancient faiths that don’t easily fit in modern demographic categories, like Zoroastrians. Any state that wants to control that people, those borders (636k sq. miles), requires a large military, discipline, & very good logistics. Iran has Turkey on its Western border, Pakistan on its Eastern border. Iraq to the West & the Gulf monarchies across the Persian Gulf are the other Muslim enemies. All of them are Sunni, not Shia. Some kind of Iranian ideology seems necessary to deal with both internal & external weaknesses & threats. That used to come from religion, since at least 90% of Iranians are officially Twelver Shia. But the regime of the ayatollahs failed & it’s very hard to say how Islamic the new (21st c.) generation of college/urban are. Probably not very. So the distinctive religion might not help much with defining or legitimizing the state; in fact, the state keeps the religion rather than the other way around: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps runs Iran.

Iran seems to be a remarkably poor country, because Iran annoys America & accordingly gets locked out of globalization, with a remarkably educated & potentially productive population. It’s not just oil resources—famously, Iran now is a competent producer of drones, & indeed its war industry is competent against its Muslim neighbors but not against its declared enemies. Unwise as that situation is politically, the tech is a sign of how competent the Iranian people are. One could go so far as to say that Iran lacks for nothing but a competent regime, if it is to prosper. But of course, prosperity means being part of globalization, which would be an attack on religion as surely as on sovereignty. Prosperity would mean that talented Iranian men would go make money instead of the IRGC or become imams. Poverty is part of the self-defense of the regime of the Ayatollahs, therefore. Nor is globalization the only aspect of liberalism that endangers the Ayatollahs. So does the institutional makeup of the modern impersonal state. The various conflicts between major institutions in Iran, most obvious in the division between the IRGC & the military, is also a self-defense mechanism. The IRGC has a significantly higher budget than the military, though it’s not even half its size, & also acts more as a state, conducting wars, diplomacy, & running an economy—owning major industries its needs for self-reliance, organization, logistics, but also a smuggling economy! One could go so far as to say that the Ayatollahs need war with America, or, better, Israel, for the regime to retain any cohesion.

3. War. Iran is a problem for America partly for historical reasons (the ayatollahs attacked & held hostage the US Embassy in ‘79), partly for contemporary reasons: Terrorism, harassment of commerce in the Persian Gulf. All told, Iran makes a mockery of America’s reputation. This means it’s some help to China, which was also its main business partner: oil, but also that Europeans love to use Iran against America in diplomacy, &c.

But Iran is neither a major power, since it lacks the technological innovation of the digital era, nor a major problem for America, being so far away. What’s at stake is instead American hegemony, or even empire: A nuclear Iran would be a significantly bigger annoyance—it would show the weakening of America & the foolishness of American elites, as did nuclear North Korea. Since the colonial empires lost the Middle East, partly because of mad American policies, both energy resources & commerce have been threatened. Reestablishing American dominance would mean calming things down for the American economy, too.

The American military should be able to take out the Iranian regime fairly easily, since air supremacy seems easily accomplished (see the May 2025 war). Taking out the regime means wiping out the high command across most regime critical institutions. Think of a list of 5,000 men who have to be killed. Probably, it would mean getting rid of the IRGC as an institution & handing over the state of Iran to some combination of the military & politicians, leaving the burdens of defending their borders, keeping together the state (while keeping down the ayatollahs), & restoring the economy to them, which would keep them dependent on American goodwill & support. There cannot be a liberal democracy in Iran. Perhaps no kind of representative gov’t would work. But some kind of military oligarchy has & would. This being the second war in a year, with Trump in office until January 2029 & the prospect of his chosen successor being elected president afterward will likely to put a damper on the madness or recalcitrance of ambitious men within the regime. The combination of newly-effective airstrikes & remarkable intel shows not only that the elites of Iran are liable to be wiped out while the people are safe, but also that the elites cannot trust each other.

The causes of Iranian weakness are too many now for the regime to survive even one year of war: (f) A discredited military that loses wars even at home; hated for massacres; (g) an impoverished country full of young people who probably want some kind of future, maybe even prosperity; (h) generational change opposing young, unmarried, childless women to ayatollahs who preach submission of women to men; (i) weak, increasingly short-term leadership. The assassination-by-missile campaigns Israel conducted so successfully last year are now repeated on a larger scale. There’s little self-defense at the top of the regime.

If Trump wants to become a historical president who wins wars & restores American reputation, it’s easily in his grasp. More, he may need to do so. Think of the Iran war as a test not only of the Iranian regime, but of the American regime, too. This is just a warm up.