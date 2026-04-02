Yesterday, President Trump addressed the nation on the Iran War. Victory is close at hand, NATO should control the Strait of Hormuz, & the American military is again, after a long time, truly powerful.

SecState Rubio has also very briefly outlined the problem: Nuclear Iran. Can America stop a nuclear breakout? Or are nuclear weapons easily spread now, given American weakness?

Now, this war has not seen much discussion on the right. The broad agreement among clever people seems to be that the war comes at an inconvenient moment & maybe never need be fought at all. These clever people strike me as basically irresponsible. They won’t say out loud, that they’re in favor of or indifferent to nuclear proliferation. They won’t say out loud, they’re indifferent to the increasing diplomatic & military weakness of America, or that they favor it. So the anti-war faction seems to me bound to lose the argument. Someone has to take responsibility for global commerce & technological dominance. America doesn’t work without it.

I will give an example of an opponent of the war with whom I disagree & one with whom I agree at least in part. First, Christopher Caldwell, a political writer I admire, has announced the incoming death of MAGA because of the Iran war. You can hear him discuss it with Ezra Klein, who is the most intelligent liberal-Progressive. Caldwell makes very good criticisms of Trump—the corruption of the admin (from enriching buddies to pardons)—but seems to wish to ignore foreign policy, as though doing nothing were an alternative. His point about the kind of democracy Americans want to restore, however, is important—what do people want by way of justice, living the American way of life? To what extent is the admin delivering? Very hard to say, I wouldn’t hazard a guess myself. I just hope Trump & the admin will do enough to improve everyday life, whether economically or in terms of gov’t services.

On the other hand, Rufo & Lomez have a new discussion about the war, perhaps the clearest discussion on the right about the situation. They invited & listened to Will Thibeau. All three gentlemen are friends, so I’m pleased to listen to them—I trust their judgment.

The difficulty of the moment is that it is not possible to say whether the war is going to get a lot more serious or stop. For my part, about a month in, I think, as at the beginning, Trump will win, but I wouldn’t care to guess whether in a week or a month; I’m confident it will end in a few months, I can hazard that much of a guess. It should go without saying, but it perhaps does not, Trump also deserves to win. The preparation for war seems remarkable, judging by the results. The Iranian navy & air forces have been wiped out, along with most of the missile capacity (probably they have significant numbers of missiles, but very few launchers). I’m curious how Hegseth plans to wipe out the Iranian drones, the last significant weapon. On this pattern, America will get a newly confident & competent military, but also define anew the demands of politics at the most dangerous moment in recent history, when the left from NYC to the UN is proposing “third-worldism” as a new ideology that would end civilization.

The strangest aspect of the war is the eerie silence. The major weakness of MAGA, but of course especially of Republicans, is that they do not make the needed efforts to speak to the country. Trump can’t do it all. American policy on nuclear non-proliferation has never changed, but it has rarely been well enforced. This is a good test. So also American policy on Middle Eastern oil. Shocking as it may seem, American presidents have acquiesced in oil “shocks”—threats made by savages—for 50 years. Before there was an Iranian revolution. I would much rather have a nuclear America exporting oil to decrepit regimes, but we’re not there yet. Iran is, or was the only major threat to the security of oil markets. That done, the work to restore American industrial power should continue.