What is the best public discussion among intellectuals that conservatives & other figures on the right have to offer the educated American public in 2025? Here’s one recent candidate, courtesy of ISI, whose young president, Johnny Burtka, is proving to be a remarkably able organizer. Here are the four people he’s listening to on the fundamental questions of politics as they appear to us now, by seniority: Christopher Caldwell, Patrick Deneen, Curtis Yarvin, Christopher Rufo.

That is, a political journalist, a professor of political science, an intellectual, & an activist. It goes without saying, one cannot talk to politicians in order to learn very important things about politics. Another related remark: Professors & journalists are ordinary American figures going back to the Founding; so with the two older gentlemen, but their younger counterparts, agitators among the elites like Yarvin, or political reformers like Rufo, are much rarer figures—such people live out their lives with a certain mission that is relatively autonomous of political office, or indeed a job—they are signs of major political trouble, & they may be guides to those of us who want to get through the trouble & find tranquility again. Such men were present at the Founding, as well as during the Civil War, or the New Deal; but since, these types were largely replaced, or institutionalized, in think tanks or other foundations.

The early part of the conversation is a funny variation on the “conservative” habit of quarreling about when the beginning of the end began. Was it within living memory? Or before America even became independent? But these are not normal times, it’s harder to live or to judge people by what’s habitual, so everyone turns around to wondering about how far a rightwing revolution could go in America in 2025 & worrying about the dangers of Progress returning in the near future.

On the major question of this generation, Caldwell is apart from the other three, who believe that it is now possible, as well as urgently necessary, to create a rightwing counter-elite that can throw the Progressives out of office & take over the state in order to deliver on the democratic promise embodied in the Trump 2024 victory. Yarvin would like the elite to be un-ideological, to function like a startup with a founder CEO, while administering the vast population through strict demands for orderly behavior; Rufo would like the elite to be pro-American, dedicated to the Founding, but politically ruthless rather than gentle, & give people back their freedom; Deneen would like the elite to be more community-minded, concerned about the character of the regime in an aristocratic way but considerate of the democracy, encouraging moral behavior—family life, work, religion… Caldwell is skeptical of such ambitions, & rightly points out that it takes generations to produce the kinds of men able to lead or inspire such activities.

What, then, is the relationship of gov’t or elites to the people? Here, again, there are some differences of opinion. Deneen looks at the unity of Americans as a nation as partly good—moral demands such as, no slavery—partly bad, the very widespread degradation of porn & the collapse of marriage, as well as any other pathologies. Caldwell sees the disunity in different terms, a great mistrust, a great partisanship created by the elite liberal project, Affirmative Action, making it very difficult for Americans to act together. Were these two perspectives put together, one would conclude Americans are demoralized, & therefore easy prey for the much less weak elite. Yet both are pro-Trump, & hence interested in the political ability of the people to dissent from elite dispensations. Rufo pushes this so far as to say it can be articulated, by propaganda, into a will to govern well, which requires the strong principles of the Founding; Yarvin thinks it just requires strong men at the helm who can form popular opinion.

The divide, then, concerns what kind of success each expects to see over the next decade, whether it is possible to completely demoralize Progressives or not. But listen to the talk as a whole to understand the partial agreements & disagreements, so to speak, the various possible alliances on the right.