This week marks the end of Elon Musk’s official involvement with the Trump Administration’s DOGE efforts, though he will likely remain invovlved (if he were a regular cabinet appointee like RFK Jr, would he have stayed around longer? That’s something I’ll have to ask my Presidency class next fall).

There have been some really great things about DOGE in terms of getting the government to think differently. I recommend Charles Kesler’s brilliant comparison of the arrival of DOGE in Washington, DC to the erruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompei:

in the current landscape, the lightning speed with which Musk’s minions can illuminate and preserve the real map of American government, public and private: a real-time map of corruption, in both the monetary and ideological senses of the term. As people found out when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79, you can outrun the occasional boulder or shower of lava, but you can’t outrun what the geologists call the pyroclastic flow, racing downhill at hundreds of miles an hour to incinerate you instantly and preserve evidence of you forever. Musk is our pyroclastic flow.

The influence of Musk has not been all positives, however. Two complaints I have are that 1) Musk likely changed Trump’s mind about US government involvement with cryptocurrency (hence the executive order for more nuclear reactors to provide more electricity for bitcoin mining), and 2) Musk likely influenced Trump to use government power to encourage the use of In Vitro Fertilization to “make more babies” (as I have critiqued earler; see also a new Public Discourse article by Xavier Simmons).

It being summer, I should also tell about one of the interesting developments in my classes this past semester. One of the advanced students in my "Contemporary Political Theory" class wrote his paper addressing: what is public philosophy of Elon Musk?

Many call Musk's side of the Trump coalition LIBERTARIAN because of the small government aims of DOGE and the libertarism/transhumanism of other silicon valley tycoons, but my student considered the possibility that Musk follows SOCIAL DARWINISM.

The big difference between the two public philosophies, as Peter Lawler once pointed out, is that Libertarians care alot about indivdual persons- while Darwinians only care about the survival of the SPECIES. We as individuals may not survive the coming birth dirth, but the species must, is something Musk very well might say; as Peter Lawler once put it, we are just "species fodder."

In terms of Musks' actions rather than words, he does not seem to care about the WOMEN he procreates with as individual persons, especially the ones he procreates with via IVF. When it comes to his CHILDREN, I asked my class: does he care about those kids as individual persons? Some students said yes (and I was inclined to say yes), others' first reaction was no.

My student in his paper pointed out that Musk is not a classic "Social Darwinist" along the lines of Malthus though, because they were only in favor of RESTRICTING population to keep it from getting too large, rather than EXPANDING population as Musk and other Natalists are arguing.

A "Right Darwinian" along the lines of Herbert Spencer is probably the closest model to think about for Musk, my student concluded. To my own thinking, Musk is probably somewhat of a mix between a Libertarian and a Social Darwinist.