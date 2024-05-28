A significant minority of scholars & other public figures on the right have been busy declaring the constitutional order dead or dying. Michael Anton is the most famous—then again, he’s the only rightwing intellectual one can call famous. But people who have no fame nevertheless can have seriousness or depth—our own Carl has been writing about this matt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.