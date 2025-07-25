Here’s a fine, sad love song from 1965—that’s 60 years ago, if you’re looking for an anniversary. Bruno Martino wrote the lovely tune, as well as the lyrics. What everyone thinks of as summer, promising pleasure, is a bafflement for an abandoned lover, who can neither forget his beloved nor enjoy the natural pleasures of the summer alone. Summer emerges as the setting of love most clearly when love is defeated; suffering for love means being oneself, unlike everyone else—this may be taken as an origin of poetry, of beautification.

This is an even older song, from 1960. In this case, the power of summer to give life & pleasure is evoked much more strongly—from the perspective of a disappointed lover. Hence the refrain, I hate summer. The depth we gain from experience, from reflecting on on events, could lead to a wounded pride, a fear of one’s helplessness. One cannot entirely be alone before nature, if summer has such power over us.