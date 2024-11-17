The man who’s going to be America’s next Vice President, J.D. Vance, still the junior Senator from Ohio, talked to Rogan before the election. Vance will also be America’s next president, so I recommend you listen to this conversation.

Here are ten thoughts that occurred to me listening to him, since I’ve followed his career since before he entered politics.

1 A number of oppositions have become obvious with Vance’s entry into politics. We could talk about the difference between court politics & popular politics, between gossip or intrigue & judgment of character. The press calling Vance “weird” was remarkably feminine. Seeing him in all the long interviews he’s done since he was nominated for VP has not only caused that bit of malice vanish, but it has established that it’s possible through digital media for a man to speak for himself.

2 Here’s a supercut of liberal politicians & media figureheads calling Vance weird. If it’s now possible for a man to speak up for himself, this is perhaps the opposite effect of digital media, the guess that there’s something inhuman about our way of life. You can just put together these supercuts, clips are easily distributed online, & suddenly, you become aware that everything in elite America is made up. Who makes it up? We don’t know. But the mindless unanimity, once it becomes obvious, is something worse than weird, it’s deeply alienating. Our political communications are no longer political, fine—but we’re learning, they might not be communications, either. There’s an opposition between the attempt to get back to the real world & the attempt to keep people trapped in FantasyLand.

3 Vance has also brought back into American politics the notion of a principled stand on an issue. Trump is himself the author of this change, since his 2016 campaign was full of statements about fundamentals, as you remember: If you don’t have borders, you’re not a nation. But Trump didn’t build the wall, after all, & was succeeded by an illegal invasion organized by the gov’t itself, so it has become easy to dismiss him as an entertainer. We’ll see about that now that he has a second chance, which no president has had before.—Since we see it with fresh eyes, we recognize that a principled stand is a mix of three independent things: Understanding a problem, being in a position to fix it, & dedicating oneself publicly to doing so. A political scientist or journalist might meet the first requirement, as might any intelligent citizen, but not the others; most legislators meet the second, as do some executive branch officials, but almost never the other two; & no one meets the third, best I can tell. So we again take recourse to the rhetorical figure of antithesis to get clarity: Vance is the opposite of the liberal elite agreement to separate advertising & gov’t, TV media for the people & state action behind closed doors for insiders. which depends on private arrangements the most vulgar of which are those “trained monkey” shows I advertised with the supercut above: How do they all know how to behave in the same way? They want to get us to imitate them—well, who are they imitating? Liberals used to have the luxury of such division of labor, not because they had no competition, but because nobody pointed out the conspiracy in which they engaged to orchestrate this big show of unanimity, an insult to the intelligence of Americans.

4 Vance is also much more willing to criticize Republicans than previous politicians, to separate clearly the business- or corporate-friendly past from the future he represents. On many issues concerning individual predicaments & individual choice, Vance is fairly close to the older Democratic position that promises some kind of social safety net, while retaining the demand that people should become self-reliant rather than living their lives as unhappy dependents of the welfare-redistribution bureaucracies, which, though many have use of them, nobody loves, perhaps not even the employees themselves. But in opposition to Republicans, he doesn’t talk in slogans, the signs of a party discipline which wouldn’t be so depressive were it not so impotent.

5 Vance has very quickly become the all-American politician, as I wrote recently. Part of this process has been developing the argument for middle-class American family life & its demands on politics. Every issue he addresses, from immigration & crime, the economy & energy, to foreign affairs & tariffs, makes sense in light of the concern for that core association in American life. Housing prices & healthy food all fit into the same picture, too, as do homeschooling & school choice. For the first time since Reagan, a politician on the right addresses the American way of life.

6 J.D. talks about his family quite a bit in these conversations, allowing for the kind of easy familiarity that characterizes our way of life. One political intention here is to give evidence that the all-American family is still real, still desirable, that it hasn’t been overwhelmed or embarrassed by other associations. Another political intention is to defend the family from ideological reconstruction—family life is what’s normal & those who oppose it are, at best, weird. One reason Harris lost is because she couldn’t put her family on TV—people would be unhappy to have to see into the details of her life!

7 In the same vein, J.D. talks about his own life, which is a perfect American story, because it mixes the shocking & the innocent. Everything we want from an underdog sentimentality to the charms of glamour is there on offer. He’s best understood as Huck Finn (wild boy in a horrible situation, but natural, free, almost self-sufficient) growing up to be Tom Sawyer (confident leader, clever speaker, triumphant in all institutional arenas). One of the resources of populist politics is morality—J.D. should be talked about in comparison to Pilgrim’s Progress rather than the careerism of our times. Indeed, eventually he found faith, though he converted to Catholicism, something much more acceptable now that Americans don’t care much about Christianity.

8 Like those wild boys Huck & Tom, J.D. is pro-nicotine. He’s the first candidate since George W. Bush to act like a man; he may be more convincing, too, partly because he’s younger—just turned 40 on the campaign trail—partly because he’s much more confrontational. He stirs up controversy rather than looking to smooth things over. Showing up on Rogan is also part of this new world in which men are no longer identified primarily by their work or church or even family. In podcasts, we see some glimpse of public life—whereas what passes for public life is almost entirely an orchestrated show free of men asserting themselves. Something other than “optics,” makeup, & green rooms is now on offer which is likely to prove incredibly attractive to Americans still in the first half of their lives, not to say younger people.

9 What do you get once you throw out the mannerisms of females on TV? Talk about assassination attempts—conspiracy theories—the anger & suspicion that defines our times. One crazy thing happened this summer, a crazy guy shot Trump, another tried to, & who knows what else. But a second crazy thing, the press suppressed as much as possible discussion; politicians & bureaucrats suppressed as much as possible investigation, accountability, & deliberation. So men have for a generation gone elsewhere to ask about what really matters, for example, life & death, & with J.D. they’re coming back with lots of complaints & demands, the stuff of reform, cultural transformation, & who knows what else besides.

10 J.D. is fully part of the newest democracy, digital democracy. He curses on podcasts with the same relief as Rogan.