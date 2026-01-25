Two people were shot by ICE in Minnesota this month. First, a woman who refused to comply with police orders & hit an ICE agent with her car; now, a man who went to an anti-ICE protest/riot with a handgun which, somehow, went off. There’s another week of January left… Politics has gotten so much uglier than anyone was prepared for, people are now dying in the streets of once civilized cities, & there’s no common ground to which to appeal in order to make peace. We’ve had a decade of mad things in our politics, but who saw this particular problem coming? Generally, we hold that protests happen in warm rather than cold weather, for convenience, & certainly not in an unusually cold winter. Nor did anyone predict Minnesota would become the battleground it now has become, where Trump & his admin must secure victory if they are to prove that law & order mean anything in America. Let us also not forget that beyond the mobs in Minneapolis, just last Sunday a mob attacked a church in St. Paul, with a black celebrity journalist from CNN coming along for the criminal fun of humiliating Christians & terrifying their children on a Sunday morning, also in the name of attacking ICE. Three of the ringleaders are already under arrest, though the celebrity is free.

My guess is that the protests against ICE are very well coordinated. There’s evidence of Democratic politicians & staff being involved in the chat groups used for coordination; there is evidence of well-paid, professional protesters being involved; there is evidence of a much more public kind of Democratic politicians, city, state, & federal urging on lawlessness & blaming the violence they stir on Trump. What’s at stake is whether federal authority can be reasserted over “sanctuary” cities or states. A great deal follows from that question. Whether federal authority can be exercised over immigration, crime, as well as waste, fraud, & abused of taxpayer dollars—all three stories are now one & the question of justice they all raise, whether the difference between citizen & illegal alien matters, might be settled in Minneapolis. My friend Christopher F. Rufo helped this corruption story become national news & he has taken the story all the way to the Secretary of the Treasury. We therefore have a unique opportunity for a remarkable victory just at the moment when people fear defeat.

Now, three things require explaining, three things involved in what we’re asking ourselves: What’s happening? How did it come to this? Each would require an entire volume of reporting & history, putting together the story & sharing it at least among MAGA voters who take interest in politics. I am not aware of any such work having been done so far. First, the dissolution of federal authority over immigration, which goes back to the ‘80s, the arrival of “sanctuary” policies, which no administration has since challenged. The somewhat secretive process at city, county, state, & federal levels of stopping reporting the illegal immigrant status of criminals; leading to the propaganda efforts of recent years by liberals to abolish even the words illegal alien in favor of some euphemism that would encourage people to take it for granted that law & citizenship don’t even mean anything; & which could have been completed by a bill the Biden admin sent to Congress on his first day in office, the proposed US Citizenship Act of 2021. Of course, a complementary conspiracy took place on the Republican side, involving defense & help for very wealthy businesses looking to replace American workers with illegal aliens—business people who hate the thought of higher wages & increased productivity from technological advances, but love the idea of replacing the working class (& later middle class).

Next, the organization of networks of liberal politicians, activists, & wealthy private citizens who use the state (including well-funded lawfare), the media (including celebrities), & protests to get what they want, whether it’s activism in favor of a cause or attempts to paralyze state or federal authorities. Again, this has developed largely unchallenged & uncharted. We don’t have histories of the doings of dark money groups or individual billionaires funding violent protest movements or the lawyers defending them, much less how they find activists for hire. To most people who follow politics, never mind ordinary voters, it’s not obvious that there are incredibly busy & fairly competent conspiracies organizing all these things. The ordinary American doesn’t even ask himself why the madness they occasionally see erupt into violence on TV takes place in blue states, sanctuary cities, & under the authority of unusually Progressive politicians. These networks have been exposed on FOX (I know, don’t laugh…) or the Tucker Carlson Network (I know, don’t laugh…) or anywhere else—Congressional hearings, for example, presidential commissions, &c.

Finally, popular disinterest or lack of heart. If we lack political leadership, law enforcement, & media, we have only one thing left to count on, & that’s national character. It’s a dicey situation, but I’m betting that Americans don’t like to be played for suckers. I encourage everyone to act accordingly. Some thoughts below: