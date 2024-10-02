So I saw the VP debate. Vance looked like the near-perfect American politician. Recognizable anywhere on the planet at this point: Tall, handsome, confident, smart, & friendly. He looks & speaks like a man. It's shocking to see this again. He's trying to embody what we all want. When Americans say leader, leadership, this is the red, white, & blue image they have in mind. That recognition is why TV doesn’t diminish him as it inevitably does most people. His closing statement at the debate tonight was especially good—it summarizes the 2024 campaign, it gives the best vision of what it means to Make America Great Again.

I think the ordinary view of his performance tonight is, he’s trying to win over centrists, moderates, independents. He’s coming across as winning. Normal. Not what liberals say about him. Electable, presidential. I accept this view, but I think its partial truth obscures a more important truth that becomes obvious only if you reverse perspective. Vance was above all reassuring tonight—not so much reassuring us that he’s a good guy, the right guy for the job, but reassuring us that we’re going to be ok. My guess is, most Americans need that reassurance these days.

Walz comparatively looked old, scared, confused, maybe angry. Wild-eyed, can't speak in complete sentences, hurries, speaks over himself. An advertisement for senile dementia. An object of pity more than of derision, but also a specimen of gerontocracy. He doesn’t seem to want to be on stage or running for VP. From one point of view, he’s a vision of success, governor of a state, getting national attention—but from another point of view, he looks like a victim. Partly, that’s because he’s unaccomplished. But partly it’s because he’s lucked his way into a strange situation, facing the American people as the defender of institutions & “experts” who have lost public trust.

Vance is all about ‘America’s best days are ahead!’ Walz is all about, it’s over for America. The truth is, America is in the worst shape it’s been since the late ‘60s-early ‘70s. A change as great as that brought about by Reagan is again needed, which involves a restoration of confidence, evidence that American character & the character of America are worthy. Vance looks like the man for that job. I’m modestly confident that America will give him that job. Americans will recognize themselves in JD & gradually get back to dealing with the country’s problems.