I’m teaching modern political philosophy at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest this summer semester. So when Vice-president J.D. Vance came to Budapest yesterday, to campaign for PM Viktor Orban, I was invited to attend the speech, & I went. Some thoughts below, but first, here is the press conference before the speech:

You get a very good vision of the difference in political rhetoric between Central Europe & America, since they’re both very good speakers. After that meeting, everyone went to the MTK Sports Arena. People queued up for hours to get in, the estimates I heard were 3-5,000; they seem plausible to me, but I’ve no ability to estimate crowd size. The stands & floor seating were full, lots of people standing in the aisles, some also in the various rooms outside, watching on screens. As you’ll see from the recording, people were quite enthusiastic for Vance.

A few very interesting touches. First, Vance converted to Catholicism. Most of Europe is Catholic. Hungary is Catholic. Poland is Catholic. France is Catholic. Italy is Catholic. Vance’s talk about civilization & its Christian character suggests a new departure for American politics, as well as a return to the political assumptions of the older American political system. (It would have been impossible until recently for a politician to be even elected in America if he admitted, never mind paraded his atheism!) Diplomacy will have a different character once Americans hold other nations to Christian standards, not least because this will involve political conflicts in European countries. Macron had to rebuild Notre Dame after he let it burn down. He could not very well disown France’s Catholic past. But on the other hand, what can centrists or elites do with these churches? There is a domestic correlative of this problem: As convert, Vance is likelier to talk about Jesus, God, the Bible than most American politicians, & everyone knows Christianity is forbidden in most elite institutions.

Next, Vance explained what the use of Hungary is for America: It’s an example of sovereignty protected from globalist bureaucrats, citizens preferred to aliens, families preferred to individualistic hedonism (to say nothing of corporate profits). If a small country of 10 million can do it, no excuse for other countries not to do it. Every country not called Hungary or Denmark has failed to deal with immigration, with all its costs, crime, & political scandal. It’s as true of Canada as of England or Germany. It’s as bad in Spain as in Sweden. (Also, it’s likely to get much worse in the future, so it’s a political issue that had better be decided soon…) More practically, Hungary is a pain for the EU, with which America is in conflict over everything from the Iran war to AI. Europe is not really pro-American, but most Europeans hate the EU more. But they are not represented. Orban is a representative of the vast millions of Europeans who hate elites that prefer illegal aliens, even or especially criminals, to ordinary citizens, even or especially decent Christians.

Finally, Vance talked about American friendship—Hungary is a small country, but America respects its sovereignty & wishes for it to prosper & take care of its people. American politics will move in the direction of bilateral relations of this kind. Vance insisted that the standard for American friendship is freedom. He reminded everyone of Communist tyranny & the need to defend freedom against it—only national character helped when it counted. The reference to EU bureaucratic tyranny was not lost on anyone. But of course looking forward to a conflict with China, the American identity with freedom will be again necessary.

There’s a lot more to say, but much of this can also wait on events—electoral cycles, if we’re lucky, political crisis otherwise.

Then today the Vice President came to MCC to talk to the admin & students. Here’s the public discussion: