Trump signed a remarkable & wonderful Executive Order in December 21, 2020, “on Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture.” A Christmas gift to America, if you will, & a return to national pride. Before the ‘60s, American public architecture was impressive, uniting, a better mix of modern technology & ancient dignity than anything we have had since—there is beauty, occasionally elegance in many of these buildings in D.C. & state capitols, they clearly set the tone for a way of life that, at its best, harmonizes freedom & law.

We have since suffered a terrible debasement. The buildings put up since the mid-c. have often been horrible & usually are boring, almost always inhuman. They’re no more connected to American practice today than to American history; if they have any distinctive quality, it’s a sort of menace, perhaps simply because they’re ugly. They house a bureaucratic tyranny & they remarkably look the part, since they are forced on unwilling bystanders.

The Biden Administration immediately revoked the E.O., in a show of ideological opposition that reminded us of the weakness of the pro-American position in elite institutions. The NYT wrote up the story & remarkably showed enough freedom from this ugly ideology to quote my friend Justin Shubow. Here are the paras:

Justin Shubow, the recently elected chairman of the fine arts commission & a Trump appointee, said it was “disappointing” to see the former president’s executive order, which he had pushed for, revoked. As one of modern architecture’s biggest critics & the president of the National Civic Art Society, Shubow was instrumental in bringing the issue to Trump’s attention. On its website, the group decries modernist styles like Brutalism as “blobitechture” & “parasitic.” Shubow said in an interview that the society “intends to work with the Biden administration to promote change that will construct a truly democratic architecture.”

Well, here’s some good news—the fight isn’t lost & it isn’t over. What was once an E.O., after all a very vulnerable instrument of gov’t, is now a pair of Bills, introduced in the House by Rep. Jim Banks & in the Senate by Sen. Rubio. So we might get legislative action after the elections. One of the supporters in the Senate was J.D.Vance, now running to become Trump’s VP. In his Senate days, he posted about this issue repeatedly on X:

More good news still: The 2024 GOP Platform includes a provision for this specific purpose, fittingly between a provision for classical liberal arts education & one for honoring American history.

8. Restore American Beauty Republicans will promote beauty in Public Architecture & preserve our Natural Treasures. We will build cherished symbols of our Nation, & restore genuine Conservation efforts.

Public architecture is a remarkable opportunity for conservatives. NatConDC hosted a speech on the issue by Justin—indeed, he was on my panel, alongside Jonathan Keeperman, aka L0m3z. Justin gave a very good paper which comes recommended by the fact that he has been involved in every step of this process. Not many people get to work on issues that end up in the party platform, so you might find that as inspiring as I do. Listen to him below:

You can also find the previous posts with my speech & Jonathan’s.