Good to read my friend Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry on Jean Raspail over at American Mind, a writer not much known in America, whose novel The Camp of The Saints, a success-de-scandale in 1973, a novel all about third-world immigration destroying Europe, has been translated & is now published in America by Vauban Books. PEG talks about the novel, but also about the rest of Raspail’s writings & his life. I never read Raspail’s historical novels myself, so I found a lot in the essay new & fascinating—I wish we had a right-wing outlet that would pay PEG to do a serious profile of a very successful writer like Raspail!

Here are some notes of my own in that direction: The running thread in Raspail’s thought is a "romantic" revolt against modernity. Whether an interest in the medieval or in savage tribes or far-flung places where one might rule independently, as a man, it all mourns the coming of modern times.

The Camp of The Saints is an exploration of the reasons for that revolt. The most obvious one is that if you end up liberal, you end up identifying morality with feeling sorry for people (that's literally what charlatan words like sympathy & empathy mean), then those people you feel sorry for will wipe you out, since they don't share your weakness. Since it's the most obvious, it's the instigating event for the novel.

A deepening of this criticism leads Raspail to the thought that modern life is not morally serious: His best artistic efforts are scenes showing how unserious France has become—the media, the politicians, the unions, businessmen. Hypocrisy is the least of it. If you've ever seen Jacques Tati's Playtime (1967), a comic attack on modern France, you can easily imagine The Camp of The Saints.

Nor are right-wing people spared: Regionalists in Normandy who love their cows more than their country are lampooned along with everyone.

But Raspail isn't writing a satire—he's not sufficiently detached from the contemptible misery he dramatizes, he feels pulled into a catastrophe of which one cannot be a spectator. This gets to another reason to revolt against modern life, perhaps even deeper: Modern life doesn't really have place for love of the beautiful. The bourgeois therefore cannot love France. It's not an intention to harm, but a deficiency of character, quickly turning into a deficiency of national character. Raspail is in love with any number of Romantic visions of escape because he cannot be part of the French Pantheon: There isn't one anymore.

In the novel, this shows up as a lack of great men. 1970s France is not only a country without a De Gaulle, but one that has already forgotten him. The "trente glorieuses" period of post-war boom, urbanization, democratization, industrialization, are catastrophic: It's going to be 1940 all over again, but this time for good.

This corrupt France is fit to stand for the left as a whole. One can point to 1789 to explain that, but one can also explain it as a principle: The left is hedonist. On that basis, there can be no survival. Toughmindedness is required, since there are enemies & there is horror, yet all there is instead is soft cruelty, intrigue, deception, trickery. Hence, the fall of France is the fall of the West.

So much for the enemy within, which calls out to the enemy without, third-world invasion starting from Bengal, India, & then everywhere else in the world. An attack on everything beautiful & on “individualism” is described in terms that are intended to shock & disgust, in an effort to remind people that self-respect requires the strength to reject misery & defend decency, including to the death. All beautiful things require that defense. But is this possible now, or would people embrace the thrill of self-loathing? That's Raspail's agony, he cannot find grounds to suppose that France can be restored.

Catholics are also treated to savage contempt, starting with the pope. Their vanity has made them suicidal & they are clearly the pattern for all liberal suicide. Raspail implicitly believes the thesis that modernity is secularized Christianity. He mistrusts their rejection of everything manly.

There's a great deal to say about Raspail's The Camp of The Saints—but let me encourage you to just buy it, my friends at Vauban Books are selling, you will find the world we all complain about on X foretold 50 years ago.