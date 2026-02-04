A couple of friends, Chris Rufo, Lomez, & David Azerrad have been discussing the Jewish Question. They start with an essay Azerrad published in Compact on the subject, but the discussion is broad—what’s been happening with younger men, what might go better, what do we need, for a rightwing politics that can lead to victory? Generational change, especially for young men, coupled with technological change, leads to a new mix of the older habits & the new audience. It’s very easy now to politicize the kind of hysteria that used to attach to non-political subjects; it’s also very easy to adopt on the right the left-wing style of “victim” discourse. What seems incredibly difficult to do, for any audience or constituency, is to talk about what they want & how they’re going to get it. Since everyone is in a fundamentally false position, strange moralistic fantasies emerge.