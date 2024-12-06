My friends at Acton offered me the opportunity to pay my respects to Jim Abrahams, the man who made America laugh again in the 1980s, that is, when it was sorely needed. Something like the hijinks of X anonymous posters today, spoofing the self-important mercilessly, turning the media against the incumbents, liberating people from ideology one laugh at a time. So an inspiration for us all & a fond memory for those of us who enjoyed the belly laughs!

Here’s my intro:

Just before Thanksgiving, writer-director Jim Abrahams died at the age of 80. He was the A in ZAZ—the most prolific comedic team of the 1980s, the Zs being his school friends, the Zucker brothers, David & Jerry. The trio made their fame by spoofing pretty much every melodramatic Hollywood genre. They made a disaster movie, Airplane! (1980), an espionage/Nazi war movie, Top Secret! (1984), but also detective movies, The Naked Gun!(1988) & Cold War action movies: Hot Shots! (1991) and their sequels. All these movies are now primarily nostalgia viewing, somehow fit for the holiday season, something to share with friends & family. But in the 1980s, this was something like cinematic Reaganism—morning in America, a new comic dawn after more than a decade of incredibly grim stories made by incredibly talented artists like Coppola, Scorsese, & De Palma. Rather than committing suicide, America would laugh again. The dark mood of that era was not restricted to cinema, of course—it was all over the news. But instead of the apocalyptic liberals of the ’80s, who preferred predictions of atomic warfare to an admission that their soft-on-crime, soft-on-communism ideology had failed, these comedies told people to relax. This new sense of fun was rather like Reagan’s calm, humorous demeanor, putting an end to a pretentious impotence & at the same time recovering an older, midcentury idea of normality.

Z A Z

Readers of PoMoCon will notice something of a trend here: In my Woody Allen Thanksgiving post I also pointed out how connected Italians were to tragedy in pop culture & Jews to comedy—so here with the parody, especially obvious when it’s Sly Stallone’s Rambo or Coppola’s Apocalypse Now that’s being spoofed! So also with the mafia parodies of the ‘90s. But of course, before that, Jewish comedians spoofed WASPs—just think of Leslie Nielsen.