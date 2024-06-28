I called it three long years ago:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Was today the day Joe Biden (D) fell? Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Or does the date matter? Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For we knew it already, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published trying to look away, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published from this nothingness, this nil.

Yes, the man and his handlers have indeed been footsy-ing with despotism. (Adding it all up, all the fundamental desecrations like their steamrolling over the First Amendment, they have…