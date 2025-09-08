A friend recently recommended—since we were talking about art history—John Berger’s 1972 series Ways Of Seeing, four half-hour episodes on painting, from the age of middlebrow, when TV still was capable of aspiring to address the democratic audience regarding aristocratic achievements. Berger formulated in writing as well as on TV, his answer to Kenneth Clarke’s much larger, more famous, & still regarded series of 1969, Civilisation: A Personal View. The two replicate, on the level available to intellectuals of the 1960s & the middle-class audience they addressed, the conflict between classicism & romanticism.

Berger wishes to show us where we really find ourselves, which is not at our leisure, with the freedom of a spectator in a museum,, but we are the denizens of the industrial society. For example, the first episode is guided by Walter Benjamin’s 1935 essay The Work Of Art In The Age Of Its Technical Reproduction. He seems to conclude that freedom has become impossible—what’s possible is to have a political revolt against the rich, against misogyny, ; or to just be boring—he insists, genius isn’t what counts in life or our tradition, but mediocrity. The contradiction between lefty moralism & beauty becomes obvious, which is the more interesting the more you realize how the left ended up, as lefty people would say, hegemonic in our culture.

The strength of the show is Berger’s insistence on material realities, on class & regime, on the way of life, in short, which ordinary ignorance & effete “aestheticism” alike prevent most people from beginning to understand. The weakness is a kind of silly moralism, raising questions to which the answers can only be the tired prejudices of mid-c. lefties. But to see how silly that latter element is is to begin to be suspicious (lefties should love this attitude) of the motives behind the former element, which is indeed necessary to us for understanding, as well as for living our lives. Berger only becomes aware of himself in those rare moments when he admits that the great painters were guided by human concerns which escape any historical determination. Unfortunately, Berger cannot understand that among those concerns is education. Why? Because he is so vastly inferior to the great artists & yet desires to replace them as educator (he forever insists on his subjectivity as well as your own, inviting you to be skeptical even of him, though under his authority).

The job of the critic is to serve the purposes of art, which are the purposes of civilization, the attainment of greatness & the education of ordinary people in the virtues they can attain & the recognition of those virtues they cannot attain, but of which they have need. Artists being themselves among those rare people whom we cannot imitate, but whose company we need; it is obvious once you see this much, that people educated by Berger would burn down the museums—his ugliness would become their ruin.

1 Art & Society

The history of painting is relatively short—perhaps a thousand years. We have next to no paintings before the Gothic, but luxuriate in quantities of them since. No Greek paintings; some Roman frescoes, but nothing we would compare with our masters; there’s some paleo-Christian art, there is the romanesque, but as soon as we compare them with the achievements since around 1300, we see something shocking, a great change. We tend to call this the Renaissance; if we mean by that a historical époque, we are silly; if we mean by it an attempt to return to great things, to bring them back to life, we begin to see what is always before our eyes, yet unnoticed, in our museums &c.

Berger shows us the transformation of Europe since the Gothic—the great rebellion against the rule of priests. We can call it modernity, an insistence on what’s going on now & what’s coming over against the past & eternity. As part of that process, paintings stopped being icons—images of holy personages & events; they lost their power over the people; painting became part of the life of the educated minority, aristocrats, scholars, clerks, merchants. Great artists emerged who could claim their works in their own names, if by serving priests & popes. Eventually, it was the bourgeoisie & the democracy that took over responsibility for painting. At that point everything went to hell. Bad taste replaced greatness. But also technological progress showed up the wonders of the artists. Beauty became boring once it lost splendor. Everyday life trampled it underfoot. The ugliness of modern life, which is democratic & technological, is the ugliness of the left. Berger has no stomach for it; my sympathies are rightwing, but if I had the time, I’d give you the argument of the left, which is proud rationalism, & which deserves to be heard, indeed it deserves qualified admiration—we owe it much of our freedom.

What did we learn from this downfall? That beauty, the concrete universal, if you please, is the only thing men high & low can share. The prince’s palace is impressive to you, too. The splendor of his wife, too. The enormous success of the left has neither humanized capitalism to the content of lefties or of ordinary people, nor has it taught the wealthy to share their humanity, should they have any, with the people. In time, ordinary people forgot about lefties or abandoned them with contempt, if not in despair. We have vast wealth & health going for us, which, again, we owe to a significant extent to leftwing modernism’s attack on church & crown. But we have nothing but self-contempt whenever we gather, which is, accordingly, infrequently. Rich & poor, middle class & working class, we have abandoned the public space because it makes us ugly or reveals or ugliness. Lefties can think of nothing but filling that space with hobos, criminals, & a police that hates free men. Berger, like all cultural lefties, longs for that moral community which he senses in the beauty of religious worship & which we have lost, he guesses that great beauty must bind people in a community; but he claims, of course, atheism—I suspect, insincerely, willfully.

2 The Nude, Women

Next, of course, Berger attacks patriarchy or misogyny, men’s tyrannic desire for women—exploitation. A man utterly unaware of the world he lives in, Berger had no idea that the hegemony of his lefty ideas was leading to the suicide of the very countries whose illusory patriarchy he was chastising. Berger wishes to preach about the rights of woman at the moment that the principle of womanhood, life, is turning from ecstasy to death. As a performance, this is silly. As understanding of civilization, it’s a complete sham. As propaganda, it’s rather successful, even clever: Egging on women to self-destruct. Look on the results—do women declare they are happy? Do they even remember what this revolution had promised them or their forebears? Can they muster hope & action to achieve Progress? Heap contempt on these silly people as you watch the show & you might be able to see again the silent naked women in their somewhat mysterious grace. The deceptions of beauty, the promises of beauty—look again on the relationship between passivity & receptivity, which we call seduction, consider the charm that accepts the limits of civilized life, that is, rejects the lure of revolution. The nude is usually the self-portrait of the artist. Lefties cannot see that because they are resentful & weak. Artists may share in the weakness, but they are more exalted in other ways.

Berger talks to five women in the contemporary segment of the episode. They just say a bunch of stupid things revealing how crass people had become at that time, so far as art & interpretation are concerned, since everyone was apparently willing to say things like this for the great public, on TV. The same stupid things are said all the time today: Pictures are not information or they are not “dynamic,” photos are better than paintings, the idealized or “idealized” paintings are preposterous, to be rejected by real women, it’s humiliating to see these naked women, & nude paintings are bad because the women are passive, not active. Berger deserves a kind of credit for his honesty about this stupidity. After all, it tells you where we actually begin with the collegiate crowd or their victims—it is no longer possible to expect them to look at a work of art & consider the artist’s powers, intentions, & design. I have no idea whether it is possible nowadays for women to be ashamed of themselves for being so crass; it’s probably safer to just tell them to shut up if they have no respect for art; whatever enjoyment they might get should be silent—it may amuse you to notice that if they were as silent as those paintings, they’d be better off, whereas one expects that women in the age of nude painting had interesting things to say.

3 Wealth, love of art

Modern life is commercial—Berger shines in pointing this out, in insisting on the life of the acquisition & enjoyment of property so heavily featured in painting, whether still lives or landscapes, scenes from the life of the great or of the middling station. People love art because they love themselves; it’s flattery. Modern men can hope to replace God, to become masters & possessors of nature. Or they might more moderately hope to enjoy their happiness under the eye of a watchful, but not wrathful God. Beauty might mean we have at least one thing in common with God. Berger is right to insist on the pride of ownership of paintings in relation to pride of ownership more broadly, as well as on the business of painting in the context of business. But he makes interesting sentimental mistakes: He doesn’t distinguish money from gold, for example; correlatively, he doesn’t distinguish the splendor of the aristocracy from the far more modest claims to beauty of the bourgeoisie. A certain kind of resentment—he complains that ordinary people & the poor are not depicted in paintings typically—leads him to mutilate art & history, neglecting the many virtues of the many impressive men & women in the paintings of the great age of modern imperialism. He seems to oppose imperialism, though how in the world he might be able to speak in favor of the endless misery & slavery of pre-modern life one cannot fathom.

Berger wishes to do to artists what modern thinkers did to God. But it is easier to say, on the basis of materialism, that there is no God, which is perhaps what made the fool quoted in Psalm 14 what he was, than it is to say that the greatest artists are reducible to or replaceable by mediocre artists, not to say mediocre non-artists. The great painters of modern times are often critics of modern times, since they find standards by which to judge & discrete ways of formulating their judgments, but they are wise critics because they start by depicting that way of life which they wish to understand & which all agree is admirable, so arranged as to say what makes it admirable & that any way of life is in need of admiration—utility won’t be enough.

4 Glamour

Berger finishes his moral education by opposing advertising. Obviously, he failed, everyone did, but it’s always worth pursuing. He rightly points out that the beautification of life in earlier ages involved singling out those realities that were beautiful, whereas in ours it involves ignoring reality & imagining another life. Berger doesn’t notice that it is precisely the criticism of beauty that leads to the full victory of the left: Pleasure alone is a principle that organizes life. It’s not possible to achieve greatness on that basis. Lefties can still complain that some have luxuries others imagine, desire, envy, suffer for—but this is a mere nothing. Or else it means the economic analysis of human being has to be completely abandoned & something else proposed, since utopia isn’t making people content. In short, the complete victory of the left is suicidal. Progress leads to things intolerable to the progressives themselves.

Goddesses are reduced to supermodels. A certain tedium is revealed in the realm of the imagination. The art students turn lefty & turn into advertising: There is nothing higher left for them than the decadence of clever references to great paintings in paltry ads. Humanitarianism accompanies the fantasies of exotic or luxurious escapes from ordinary life. The revolutionary left itself is glamorized—the sordid, too, as an acquired taste, offers relief from ordinary life. Lefties once wished to complete capitalism—Marx. Now they wish to relieve its tedium, including by despairing over its inevitability. The only resource they have at their disposal to reverse the decadence, the obvious claim of greatness in great beauty, they reject in favor of a morality of egalitarianism: They make a sacrifice of their education or taste to feel, thus mutilated, the deprivation they imagine the poor suffer.