This weekend I watched the Netflix documentary about Johnny “Football” Manziel, the Heisman-winning quarterback from Texas A&M a few years back. It’s definitely a tragic story, but one worth hearing about. As an Arkansas Razorbacks fan, I watched as it unfolded over the course of two SEC seasons.
The endpoint of the story is: Johnny Football didn’t make…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.