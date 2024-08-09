I don’t have much to add to this essay, “Our Last Innocent Moment: Angry, Forever?” available at the essential Brownstone Institute (do explore that site!). It seems generally right, citing the right authorities, and admitting at every needed point the right limitations of what analysis can do. It is one of the better pieces I am aware of about approaching the topic of repentance and reconciliation for the multitude of Covid/Vax Disaster crimes and sins, and it deals well with what it will mean for dissidents, if that repentance never comes in our lifetimes.

I can say that if you read it, you will understand me substantially better. Not that that should be your main motivation! Peter Lawler once joshed me on the original Postmodern Conservative blog (a gentle reprimand in disguise, the josh from a friend) about the “Wrath of Carl.”

Ponesse is a former Professor of Ethics at the University of Western Ontario, who was dismissed from her position for refusing to get the CV-19 vaccination. More on that injustice here. And this latest piece is an excerpt from her newer book, Our Last Innocent Moment.