My latest article on Alexander, Caesar, and humanitas you can now read at Dan Mahoney’s excellent journal, Perspectives on Political Science. It sure was fun delivering the initial version of this essay at the Ciceronian society; I was a bit of a skunk at the Cicero picnic with my praise for Caesar!

The lives of Alexander and Caesar exhibit humanitas- an extraordinary generosity toward all human beings. But there was a limit to humanitas in the pagan world: unlike Christians, Alexander and Caesar did not love their enemies until after victory was complete. Until their enemies admitted defeat, Alexander and Caesar could be absolutely ruthless fighters. They seem to exhibit a special kind of pride when they “battle down the proud.” Ultimately what distinguishes pagan humanitas from Christian love of humanity is motivation. For Caesar and Alexander, the motivation for humanitas was love of honor and personal glorification. Hugh Liebert claims that “Plutarch’s Ceasar was philotimos, as was his Alexander; it was philotima, that mastering passion that drove expansion.”

Pierre Manent writes that for Caesar, his honor and glory reached such a height that he was Deified by the people of Rome: “If my friend becomes a god or approaches the divine condition, that is excellent for me, for then he will be so much more able to be helpful to me- provided, of course, he is a ‘philanthropic’ god.”

For Christians, the motivation for humanitas was quite different. It is not personal honor that drives Christian love of humanity – but love of God. The results of this difference in motivation lead to love for the poor, the sick, and even enemies. As the Roman Empire continued, Christians and pagans argued over which side better exhibited humanitas. Consider, for example, how Julian the Apostate tried to compete with Christianity in charitable activity (and lost). But the start of this trend began before Christianity. Alexander and Julius Caesar began a new imperial stage for their regimes, where humanitas was embraced.