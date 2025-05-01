During Wednesday’s oral arguments on the case of Oklahoma Charter School Board v. Drummond, Justice Sotomayor claimed several times that because the Oklahoma program funded a religious charter school, it violated the “essence” of the establishment clause. Here is a quote:

Your school does not just want to just be a charter school, it wants to be a religious charter school… now, I thought that the essence of the establishment clause was that - and Carson said this, Trinity said this- basically every religious case we have- that the essence of the establishment clause is that we’re not going to support lay religious leaders in teaching their religion. Do you accept that proposition?

The counsel for Oklahoma dodged the question from Justice Sotomayor, claiming that the free exercise clause justified a church getting the funding just like any other group.



I think the counsel for Oklahoma should have answered Justice Sotomayor with a firm “no”- there is no consensus in the cases about what the “essence” of the establishment clause is. If you search the majority opinion in Carson v. Makin (2022)- even Justice Sotomayor’s dissent in Carson- you will find no claim about the “essence” of the clause. The same goes for Trinity Lutheran v. Comer (2017), a decision which again allowed funds to go to a religious school and again triggered a dissent from Sotomayor.



I think it is likely that what Justice Sotomayor had in mind were the old school funding cases going back to Justice Black’s opinion in Everson v. Board of Education (1947):

The “establishment of religion” clause of the First Amendment means at least this: Neither a state nor the Federal Government can set up a church. Neither can pass laws which aid one religion, aid all religions or prefer one religion over another…

No tax in any amount, large or small, can be levied to support any religious activities or institutions, whatever they may be called, or whatever form they may adopt to teach or practice religion. Neither a state nor the Federal Government can, openly or secretly, participate in the affairs of any religious organizations or groups and vice versa. In the words of Jefferson, the clause against establishment of religion by law was intended to erect ‘a wall of separation between Church and State.’”

But as I teach my 1st amendment students, Justice Black’s wall metaphor and “no aid” approach to establishment was eventually modified by the court- first to a “neutrality and secularity” standard, and then to Lemon v. Kurtzman (1971)’s 3 prong test which replaced the wall metaphor with an “entanglement” metaphor. Finally, the Lemon test was officially announced to be abandoned in favor of a case by case consideration of the history of the practice in Kennedy v. Bremerton school district (2022).



Kennedy (2022) could have been much clearer in announcing what the real “essence” of the establishment clause is. I think that is the reason Justice Sotomayor incorrectly claimed what she did- and perhaps why the counsel from Oklahoma did not forthrightly disagree.



PS- Here are some of the diagrams I offer to aid students in understanding the direction of the establishment clause interpretation.



And the recognition on Westlaw of the change Kennedy made in 2022: