My friend Justin Shubow is out there trying to persuade America to return to beautiful architecture. He’s now working for the president—he’s helping build Trump a triumphal arch. But he also wants to bring Penn Station back, one of the glories of American urbanism. Here’s the full article on it in The Gothamist & here’s a quote:

“Donald Trump said he’d take a plan to rebuild Penn Station and relocate Madison Square Garden seriously if the arena’s influential owner is willing to play ball.

Justin Shubow, the president of a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group called National Civic Art Society, is also involved in the project. He helped draft an executive order signed by Trump last year [encouraging] federal buildings to be constructed with “the classical architecture of ancient Athens and Rome.”

An Amtrak document guiding the finalists said any proposed design for Penn Station must “be cognizant of” the executive order on architecture that Shubow helped draft.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appointed Shubow [chairman of] an infrastructure design council last year. In an interview, Shubow acknowledged Grand Penn Community Alliance had ties to the Trump administration.

“We certainly have some advantages. Admittedly, it seems that other master developers… also have a lot of power and influence,” Shubow said of the Grand Penn plan. “This is a huge multibillion-dollar project and I would expect all the parties involved to have aces up their sleeves.”

I hope this will be a great success—people deserve some hope & pride in beautiful things & Americans need to learn that they can achieve things again. Justin has worked for a very long time to be able to offer some of these projects to an admin. He was also behind the beautiful architecture executive order, as the article says, which is now a bill in Congress, as well, & I hope Republicans think about the past & future of the nation for once & pass it. I hope, moreover, that Justin succeeds beyond his wildest dreams—the lives of untold millions would improve. I hope you’ll all support him in whatever way you can.