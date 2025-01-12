My friend

over at

has a new essay on the ongoing political collapse in Canada—Trudeau has suffered a few more recent humiliations, one at Trump’s hands, & has resigned. (He hails from that once prosperous place. Since his blog is named for a fine essay by Canadian thinker George Grant, & since that essay is on its 60th an. this year, let me recommend you read

. Canada can boast another few famous scholars—I think the most famous is Marshal McLuhan!)

I recommend you read Nathan’s thoughts over at First Things. It’s powerful stuff:

Like other progressive pseudo-Caesarists, Trudeau proved to be spectacularly inept on his movement’s own terms. He could not deliver technological & economic progress. That failure gave the lie to the movement’s underlying pretension. Despite his best efforts, Trudeau could no longer convince many that his country offered a superior alternative to life in the United States. This explains why Trump’s trolling of Trudeau on X as the governor of the fifty-first state has been so effective. By exposing Canada’s acute dependency on the United States, as well as Trudeau’s own impotency to negotiate a good economic deal, Trump humiliated the prime minister. It provoked the final crisis within the Liberal party that forced Trudeau to resign. For a leader who relied so much on personal image, the greatest humiliation of all is Trudeau’s pitiful ratings. He resigns with the historically low rating of 16 percent, which would lead the Liberal party to its worst ever election performance. That’s the trouble with depending on aesthetics. Eventually, fashions change.

Now, I’d like to consider a few major points in his thesis: Left-wing Caesarism, epitomized by Obama, spurred many imitators throughout the wealthy countries we are used to calling democracies—but all those clones failed, indeed our politics is now a catalogue of their corpses, & the Caesarism failed, too, since it was almost all “aesthetics” rather than politics. The Left, it is implied, really doesn’t understand power.

Trudeau is the son of the man who remade Canada in the second half of the 20th c., Pierre Trudeau, Prime Minister from 1968 to 1984. His full name was Joseph Philippe Pierre Yves Elliott Trudeau, a sure sign of coming from a different world, the creature of a bourgeoisie imitating the aristocracy—he was born in 1919. That man obviously didn’t care very much about his son, who has turned out to be a non-entity. Politics & family, I suppose, really are hard to match. Yet, both men ended up PM, indeed, Trudeau fils has done the job for almost a decade up until this shameful resignation, having lost his party’s confidence &, which is a very different thing, helped ruin his country. He certainly lacks his father’s great gifts (however badly those were misused), but perhaps 21st c. Canada is really a much less serious place. The major cause of that loss is, of course, Trudeau pere’s success as a politician. So that decadence has by accident kept the family in the business of politics & the identity of the name Trudeau comically reveals the decadence in turn. This is what the world calls success. Stories might be written this way, but it is worrisome if affairs are conducted on a basis that leads to such conclusions…

However amusing this is to contemplate from a safe distance, Canada is a much more miserable place than it used to be, lacking for prosperity, civil tranquility, & the peace of mind brought by the prospect of a comfortable, predictable future. Those were the achievements of the previous Conservative PM, Stephen Harper, a uniquely boring man. His ugly virtues were replaced by the more spectacular vices of this beautiful man, Justin Trudeau. In short, Canada is a country of women now. Trudeau fils is an avowed pro-abortion feminist, of course.

What is the cause of all this? It is not Trudeau. He’s a figure of his times, with the opinions & habits of people of his time. He never achieved anything of importance in school—he went to college in 1989, in the new post-Cold War world—or in business afterward; he’s neither very intelligent nor daring, nor enterprising, nor tenacious. Of course, one cannot say that Trudeau worked for a living, perhaps his best redeeming quality (he did a bit of school teaching on the basis of his BA in literature at McGill, he tried a couple of professional schools such as engineering & gave up). Trudeau instead spent the 2000s involving himself in organizing charities, becoming a celebrity, showing up on TV, & acquiring the reputation for being popular among the media class, the minions of the oligarchy among whom birth had placed him. He lived his life among the small oligarchy that runs Canada, which used to be fairly competent. He succeeded modestly among those people, but much more so among their more ambitious inferiors. He became a Liberal MP, then lucked into leadership, & won a remarkable majority, becoming PM in 2015 without the bother of a career in politics or any knowledge of the world in which he would have to act.

He is the agent of his class. His failures are their failures. His environmentalist attack on Canadian energy resource extraction is very unpopular, but fashionable among the collegiate class. His feminism or promotion of gay ideology or any other identity, ditto. His preference for immigrants over citizens, ditto, as well as the globalism, multi-culturalism, post-nationalism. His environmentalist refusal to worry about housing for all the increased population, ditto. One could easily multiply examples, but one would find it difficult on the other hand to find important points of conflict between his politics & the class whose ideology the media spreads across the world so that one would not need to know that Canada exists to predict his political activity.

Now, in all these ways, Nathan is right, Trudeau is no Ceasar, only the image of one. As agent of national collapse, he’s unoriginal. But I believe Nathan is wrong in another way—Caesarism, as we increasingly say among Straussians, is the politics of the times, & the left is significantly more successful at it, as are elite liberals, than we give them credit. It is difficult to recognize this because of their massive failure to live up to their rhetoric or their beliefs, but that is not all there is to politics. Sulla was Caesar before Caesar, after all. One sees this immediately from the fact that neither now nor for the rest of his days will pseudo-Caesar Obama ever hesitate to show his face in public, much less among his elite section of the collegiate class. That class is nowhere near defeat & will not turn on its leaders.

This difficulty we should think of as the end of Progress. There are two aspects we must consider, given the two kinds of elites we suffer to rule us, from the left & from liberals. So far as left-wing people are concerned, Progress means universal wealth, which would lead to the abolition of the distinction between rich & poor. Now this future is dependent of course on technology & resources, the sources of wealth, which liberals disdain for environmentalist reasons & lefties hate because they require superior intelligence, & the left doesn’t study math, never mind want to take orders from people who do. But the abolition of the distinction between rich & poor can be attempted politically through ideology, public humiliations for middle class people who claim some self-respect, & the social collapse that attends these changes. Canada, like American cities, may be ruined in the process, but the lefties could rule the ruins. The administration of humiliations is one part—universal health care another, & again, here we see a great victory for the elites, however costly for everyone. The post-Progress elites & their minions really do have more power relative to the rest of us than they did before—this, after all, is why we have political crises! It’s true that they lack for Caesars, but not entirely for lack of trying—it really is difficult to find them.

Consider the liberal side of the problem: For them, Progress meant a more sophisticated individuality, since only the development of that superior human type through modern education could create the elite administration of the world, which is the minimum condition for the perdurability of that human type. Rising above crime, but also above dealing with crime, indeed above law, & ultimately above democracy. Rising to global levels of awareness of humanity without suffering from its problems. The creepy trans-gender stuff in that sense is much more the fault of liberalism than the Left, as is obvious in the phenomenon of autogynephilia, a political correlative of which is Justin Trudeau. The means & the end can be separated. Just as you can achieve equality without wealth through tyranny, you can achieve administration through regulations without any real education (even a merely technical one). Progress is over because the Progressive classes abandoned it. Their revenge on the middle classes of the wealthy countries is not a defeat, certainly not yet. The fall of the pseudo-Caesars of the liberal elite with left-wing ideology over the last decade has not led us to freedom or sanity. Things will get worse in the short term, we’d have the fight of our lives for things to get much better & stay that way. I hope people take the fall of Trudeau as a spur to that fight—he’s a mere nothing, but his class is still in control of most elite institutions & much of the wealth, just like the friends of Obama still run most of elite America.