Whenever an author could give you the explicit text of a law, but instead, for no apparent reason substitutes his own words- check your wallet.

Ken Burns adds this spin when describing the Bill of Rights in his new “American Revolution” documentary:

The Constitution was almost immediately amended with a bill of rights guarunteeing freedom of worship and the separation of church and state, freedom of speech and assembly, the right to keep and bear arms, trial by jury, and a ban on cruel and unusual punishment. James Madison, who wrote the bill of rights, called the Constitution ‘nothing but a dead letter, until life and validity were breathed into it by the voice of the people.’

Where to start.

The actual text begins with “CONGRESS”- the bill of rights did not apply to the states yet.

The actual text says “free exercise” of religion not “freedom of worship”- that’s a narrowing of religious activity to one aspect. If I had to guess, Ken Burns is echoing FDR’s “Four Freedoms” speech (another gloss on the Bill of Rights) in mentioning a “freedom of worship.”

The actual text says “no law respecting an establishment of religion,” not “separation of church and state”- that was the secularist gloss Jefferson first asserted in his letter to the Danbury Baptists, which has been repeated by secularist Justices on the Supreme Court such as Hugo Black in Everson v Board of Education (1947).

And lastly, it strictly speaking is not true that Madison “wrote” the bill of rights- he did a first draft in a speech before the House that was changed quite a bit by the other members of the House, Senate, and conference committee.



We should not substitute the words of the Bill of Rights with Madison’s words, Jeffersons words, or Ken Burns’ narrator’s words. Those are all poor substitutes for the genuine article- which is so often counterfeited.

OK, end of sermon; most of the Burns documentary was good, and I should be grateful for that at least. Thank you to my mom and dad for getting their political science-professing son to watch this Burns documentary over Christmas break!