Apologies for the late reaction, but Thursday, when the news came in, I was on the road to California. Generally, myself and my fellow dissidents, aka members of the “medical freedom movement,” are just overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. See the first ten or so minutes of this latest VSRF video with Steve Kirsch.

I Eat Crow—What I and Most Dissidents Were Wrong About

About a week ago, I think in a Bill Rice Jr. comment thread, I said “there was not a snowball’s chance in hell” that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be confirmed as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

My main assumption was that everyone knew that if Kennedy got in, he would use his perch to force major informational releases and research projects, such that the huge parts of the Covid-Vax Disaster, including the radioactive topic of the widespread Covid-Vax deaths and harms, would finally be exposed to mainstream investigation and discussion, which would mean that many thousands of highly-placed persons in the Deep State, DOD, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, media, government and corporate leadership generally, would be implicated, reputationally damned by the resultant shift in public opinion, with many also exposed to serious civil and criminal charges.

Thus, I assumed these persons, and those invested in the decades-long cover-up and suppression of the harms from the regular vaccines, would fight his confirmation with everything they had. Thus, this would be the one nomination that could not get through. Anyone in Trump-world and in the GOP these powerful persons had any influence or leverage over would be turned against confirmation.

True, I didn’t think everything on the Covid-Vax Disaster front rode on Kennedy getting in, because I thought Trump could still decide to follow-through with his implicit and explicit promises to Kennedy’s supporters, and nominate and place someone else who would push these forward. But obviously, I worried that if Trump wanted to pivot away from MAHA, he could use a Kennedy confirmation defeat to begin the process of betrayal. As everyone knows, Trump remains mum about his shameful duping by Birx, Fauci, and others in 2020, and his pushing of “Warp Speed,” which will surely go down as the most disastrous decision of his entire life.

Now myself and my fellow “medical freedom movement” writers divide into several camps on the issue of how coordinated and centralized the Covid conspiracy has been. That there were at least several overlapping conspiracies, and, that the roots of at least some of these go down into major intelligence agencies and the American DOD, there is no doubt. (Start here if you’ve been keeping your head in the sand regarding the dissident info on that.)

But not a few dissidents have assumed from early in 2020 that all of this was both centralized and intentional, some further arguing it is part of a yet bigger plan to implement a world-despotism. “Mistakes Were Not Made” is a major dissident slogan popularized by Margaret Anna Alice, but there are many other dissidents, such as Debbie Lerman and myself, who disagree with the sweeping character of this judgment: those in our camp are more apt to assume a.) massive operation of group-think and institutionalized incentives-for-cowardice, b.) absence of an initial intention to kill on the part of 99%—maybe even near 0%—of the involved scientists and manufacturers, c.) friction occurring b/t the major conspiring groups, including the frictions of mutual suspicions.

There are arguments on both sides, but my main one now is this: if there were such a powerful and coordinated conspiracy for despotism responsible for most aspects of the Covid/Vax Disaster, how in the world did it not manage to 1.) steal Trump’s election a second time, and 2.) prevent Kennedy’s confirmation? The latter operation particularly seems easy, as you only have to capture the Senators’ votes, and do not have to obscure the way the citizens themselves voted. So, why should anyone fear this Big Conspiracy if it can’t even deliver a no-vote from a man like John Curtis, the new Cox-ite Senator from Utah who took Romney’s place?

Or, why should anyone still think it exists, or ever did?

Moreover, even my own weaker notions of what the less unified group of corrupt organizations and conspiracies naturally opposed to Kennedy’s confirmation were capable of proved quite incorrect! I certainly did not expect such incompetence and lack of pull on their part. Perhaps the sheer power of the clearly expressed democratic will, and of the Trumpists’ tight organization, really has them on the back foot, with their ranks crumbling?

There’s some big inside story here which remains to be told.

All and all, I would say to my fellow dissidents that it’s time to re-assess our thinking here. Things are apparently not as bad as we feared. Our enemies are in disarray.

The “Kennedy’s Corrupted!” Possibility

Unless, of course, our most effective enemy is Donald Trump himself, and we just haven’t figured that out yet. The idea would be that he and his hidden allies or controllers in the deepest parts of the Deepest State, have turned Kennedy, likely via threats to his reputation, and to his and his family’s personal safety, to supporting their intention to indefinitely suppress the most radioactive aspects of the Covid/Vax Disaster, on the conviction that the public, and our whole system, simply cannot take it. Thus, a false “MAHA” focused on food-issues, a la the suspicious Means siblings, and with some on-the-margins readjustment of the vaccine schedules and requirements, will be used to distract enough of the public from the fact that the Reckoning we need regarding the Covid/Vax Disaster isn’t happening. Perhaps even an exposure of extensive vaccination’s likely contribution to autism will be part of that. Kennedy will get his main pre-2020 policy goals regarding transparency in vaccination information achieved, but at the price of keeping the government vague about what happened with the Covid-Vax harms.

It is a bare possibility, and it would explain both the ease of Trump’s election and of Kennedy’s confirmation, and would fit with certain threads of the Trump/Kennedy/Carlson/Means-siblings story which tell us that something fishy has been going on in the shadows of Trump-world. I don’t think, however, that that something is a plan for betraying genuine MAHA, but rather, a plan for preparing the timing of the Reckoning, and of giving the Trump administration options regarding that timing, and their overall messaging regarding it.

For the odds against the corruption-of-RFK scenario are extremely steep, most of all because everything suggests Kennedy is a man of such integrity that he would be prepared to risk his and his family’s murder for the sake of what he has fought for half his life. As I’ve said before, I cannot believe he would trade defeating one set of science- and medicine- corrupting lies for his going along with a closely-linked set of other such lies.

Viva Trump!

We “Eors” of the dissident world need to face the possibility that astoundingly good news, coming on top of all the other wonderful news of the last few weeks, will come in 2025: Trump is secretly with us; he is prepared to offer something of a repentance for his role in Warp-Speed; and, his reform program for the entire government is not going to exclude fulsome justice for the Covid-Vax crimes. This means that the dismaying conservative cowardice on this front, essentially a three-year betrayal of basic principles of liberal democracy by nearly all conservative and Trumpist leaders, is going to end. These leaders will not wind-up committing themselves to Indefinite Suppression. Dissident conservatives like myself will be able, and with integrity, to remain in political comradeship with “standard conservatives,” and will not need to consider options for political mutiny against them.

Thus, the American story of 1970s-2040s may wind up neither a tragedy nor a grim dystopian novel, but, a most audacious comedy. The America once rescued by Lincoln will be rescued a second time by, of all people, Trump! A lost-its-way leadership class will be brought down to the waters of the Jordan by… the Donald! Young men and women will become rightly inspired by what once-seemed the pat advice of a vain businessman, to “Never, ever, give-up.”

I saw this sign, and not a few other Trump-celebrating ones, along the California highways this week.

One other wonderful thing I must mention at this hour is the immense relief of not having to grapple with the real possibility of "managed democracy" morphing into despotism, of having thus to seriously explain why a revolution against a Harris regime likely could not be successful and thus could not be justified according to the Prudence clause of the Declaration, or to be talking about what kinds of civil disobedience would be wise, and which ones would not be, etc.

And, we are actually talking about the gargantuan debt and deficit! The partial suppression of that story has been, just like that, ended!

Such an immense relief in so many ways, this administration.

The Del Bigtree Video as a Window into the Near-Future

Take a look at this video, introduced by Senator Ron Johnson, but mostly featuring Del Bigtree, longtime talk-show guy on Highwire, a player in RFK Jr.’s campaign, and now, the chairman of a new organization named MAHA.

It is a this-will-be-the-way-it-is-now guide to the America in which Kennedy has been appointed.

Think about how he speaks to the journalists in the room: “How can you say you’re doing your job? Who are you working for?” “Where was your science?” “Why aren’t you writing on this?” Take a look at 24:00-28:45 especially.

Yes, he’s mostly talking about the broader vaccine issue, but consider the overall tone, and the quick hint at 38:00.

Imagine him talking not to standard MSM journalists, and not on his main issue of general vaccine harms, but rather, to typical “conservative” journos, pundits, and editors, and specifically on the topic of their coordinated suppression of the Covid-Vax harm story.

If Bigtree’s stance and manner at all reflects the mindset of RFK Jr., then big changes in the medical information landscape are coming, and soon.

Advice to Conservative Leaders Unready for the Reckoning

The main thing is that you are radically unready, both spiritually and information-wise, for what’s coming your way. And as I indicated in my “2025, Supservatives, 2025,” the shift now so likely to happen could do so quite quickly. Kennedy and Trump might try to slow-walk it, or to control the conversation, but anything could happen. No-one can know how the public, long trained to regard the Covid-Vax harms story as a fevered conspiracy theory properly confined to an informational ghetto, is going to react once the government itself, as well as the new media of the new media environment, begins showing them that many of the most shocking aspects of the story they’ve merely heard whispers of are likely true. Moreover, once calculations of long-term career-safety look better for the earlier whistle-blowers than for those aiding the cover-ups, we could see a cascade of confessions and revelations in the key fields.

All of your assumptions that you are part of the sensible consensus, and that you have been justified in avoiding and hindering real coverage of this story, could go up in smoke. In a matter of days.

So, to the right-wing journalists, pundits, and editors who have been suppressing, I advise this:

1.) Get educated. Watch Kirsch’s VSRF videos, like the one I linked to at the top of this. Go to the “summary of information” feature available on his substack, and the similar one at Sasha Latypova. For more dissident resources, see my list here.

2.) Report on the numerical estimates of deaths and other harms. You are obligated to let your readers know what these are. I am noticing quite a few “conservative” pundits making quick mentions of generalized safety concerns and vague reports of deaths, but without providing any specific estimates. Nearly all the dissidents think the number of American deaths is at least 300,000 or so, with 600,000-1,000,000 being a more common estimate. Estimates for world-wide deaths are around 5x that, and the highest estimate so far offered in a journal article is 17 million worldwide. Know that you are suppressing if you are not reporting such figures, and the debates about them.

3.) Report on specific dissident experts. Interview key figures, like Steve Kirsch, Robert Malone, Pierre Kory, Jessica Rose, Tom Haviland, John Campbell, William Makis, Midwestern Doctor, Ed Dowd, Debbie Lerman, etc. Do not bring one of them onto your platform just to talk about Fauci, or some other topic which they are not in fact most known for in dissident circles, a procedure which allows you to avoid all the controversial specifics. (Fox and Laura Ingraham, I’m talking to you!) Provide links to their key pieces, and to the cited studies. Seek out experts willing to directly challenge their findings, and not just to repeat authority-speak categorizations of them as “dangerous” “widely shunned,” etc. Pay top-dollar for actual debates.

4.) Apologize. We tried to warn you. Over and over. You owe us something. And if you believe in God..

5.) Move fast. If you wait until Trump and Kennedy have made their moves, understand that you will forever be exposed to the accusation that you only ceased suppressing because they, or the story’s own momentum, forced your hand.

6.) Treat the “we’re only pundits” and “we’re not science experts” excuses with the contempt they deserve. Everyone knows it’s a new media environment. Everyone knows that the conservatives’ duty to not suppress radically increased given the way the MSM, including Fox and the WSJ, so aggressively engaged in it.

To the politicians, 3) and 6) are probably too specific for you, but otherwise, do all of the above. And I further advise this:

a.) Join me in demanding action on the part of conservative media. Begin to hint at consequences, such as lack of access, for the most egregious offenders.

b.) Use your websites, speeches, and bill-proposing powers, to push the story. There is no reason for you to wait on the media before you begin addressing this.

c.) Push legislation ahead of Trump and the Trumpists’. Get ahead of public opinion and Trump on this. Don’t seem like some morals-on-hold toady waiting for Trump’s order about what to do, and when. Some state-level GOP legislators have put forward bills to pull the Covid vaccines from the market—do the same at the federal level. And there is so much else—talk to people like Steve Kirsch, Aaron Kheriaty, Sasha Laytpova, Naomi Wolf, and Tom Haviland, for legislative suggestions. For one, find out what studies are most needed, and pass legislation to incentivize participation in these, or to require federal agencies to do them.

Conclusion

Some of you still think it’s “normal” for a conservative to be avoiding this topic? RFK Jr. is now the head of HHS! Thank Trump, thank the American people, and thank God, the game is up—the suppression will collapse this year. You are in a dinky little automobile, on a collision course with a locomotive.