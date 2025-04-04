Law & laws, can’t live without the former, not clear whether we can survive too much of the latter. Overregulation also means over-legislation, & ultimately strangling freedom by placing too heavy a yoke upon the necks of the people. America now is facing a crisis of justice or at least the judiciary power. This is happening everywhere in Europe, from Britain to France, Germany, & Italy, & even in tiny Romania—it’s happening in Israel, too. Elite control of the population through courts that supervene elected authorities is being tried out; the adjudicating power replacing even the legislating power creating a new kind of despotism. Interesting times, but not easy to understand or deal with.

America will need lawyers, judges, & justices to defend the people from the institutions of the state. One of the defining tests of the new Trump admin will be how it deals with the judges, just like one of the great successes of the previous Trump admin was nominating record numbers of Federalist Society judges to the courts, restoring originalism, respect for the Constitution to the federal gov’t.

One of these needful men is Justice Gorsuch. He has a new book out, making the case for restoring freedom & limiting law. As surprising as that is, what’s more surprising is his reviewer—Hillsdale President Larry Arnn. Here’s a quote to lead you in to the review:

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch is a rarity of a judge, not only because he is principled, learned, & seven years an incumbent of the Supreme Court of the United States. He is also literate, funny, & imaginative—which is unusual, especially for a black-robed power. And he has written another book to prove it. Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law, is grim & humorous, disturbing & reassuring—above all, informative. The authors paint a picture of the morass of law in contemporary America. The book’s theme is simple: There are too many rules. Proving this, Gorsuch tells stories, explains law & judicial opinions, relates facts & statistics, quotes the Founders; he parses out political philosophy. He does all this with the clarity available only to those who have mastered not merely facts & theories, but also narration. Justice requires stories. Right & wrong depend upon them. What, but a narrative arc, distinguishes an act of violence upon one’s enemy in battle from the same act against one’s next-door neighbor? Trial courts employ juries not merely to determine facts but to determine plots. Did you do it? Did you do it on purpose? Where & when & why did you do it? What did the other guy do? How much harm was done? Particulars matter, & the law must recognize them.

