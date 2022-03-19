Laurence Berns, Politics, Nature, & Piety
Alex Priou has edited a volume of essays by a wonderful Straussian scholar
My friend Alex Priou has published a volume of essays by a remarkable scholar, the late Laurence Berns, who taught for four decades at St. John’s. I discovered Berns by reading his translation of & essay on Plato’s Meno & his essay on Hobbes in the Strauss-Cropsey History Of Political Philosophy, so I’m looking forward to reading his thoughts at length.…
