So last month I was on a tour lecturing in America—one of my stops was in New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. I went to Tulane, which has the most wonderful philosophy department in the country, to lecture at the invitation of a venerable & very funny lady, Ronna Burger, who constantly features in the pages of PoMoCon.

Since I’ve been working on Nietzsche (see the Transvaluation series), I had to rethink the last chapter of Beyond Good & Evil, which deals with nobility. & since I lectured on Machiavelli recently & was preparing a course on The Prince, I had to think about founding quite a bit. With these things in mind, I gave a lecture on Lawrence of Arabia, on prophecy & founding, as well as on David Lean as a master, one of the contenders for the greatest man to put his hand to a camera. The audience, friends & students, had much to say & much to ask. Eventually, I lost my voice & we called it a day.

The most recent post on Ronna—her lecture on Moses at the University of Austin (UATX), which is fast becoming a very interesting place for students of political philosophy & for those who pay attention to techno-futurism.