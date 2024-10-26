An interesting observation by Irving Kristol—Strauss was neither “Leo” nor “Prof. Strauss” to anyone. He was “Mr. Strauss,” something nobody says anymore. Strauss, as Kristol says, had students who are called Straussians. It’s a very funny name: “Sraussian” would be an adjective or adverb. Strauss was the founder of a school, a thinker of rare power, but we use the word founder almost strictly for tech-bros in Silicon Valley, where power is tied to things you can count, like the number of users or the valuation of a company, so it’s hard to know what to call Strauss or his school. Maybe the simplest way is best, Strauss dedicated himself to restoring political philosophy so the study of political philosophy will suffice. The old name has another advantage—if people think of studying political philosophy, they might stop with the somewhat obscene joke of calling themselves philosophers. A school of thought is something almost inconceivable now, given the state of our schools & of our learning. But it’s not entirely inconceivable & to some it is a powerful attraction. Kristol gets at that attraction when he points out that Strauss educated students who in turn educated other students, down to this day: Strauss was one of a small number of thinkers who bet on human beings rather than institutions or ideologies, the big attraction of the mid-century.

A C-Span guy asks Kristol about Aristotle, did he preach? What was his theme? One cannot but smile at this attitude—I’m pleased to see Kristol had as good a grasp of America as of Aristotle. Yes, every intelligent young man should read the Ethics & the Politics, because, yes, the concern there is, what life is worth living for a human being.