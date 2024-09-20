Today’s the anniversary of Strauss’s birth on September 20, 1899, a good opportunity to read his work, of which we have more & more. In my case, that would be this recent volume: Leo Strauss' Published but Uncollected English Writings, edited by Lenzner & Minkov, which I’m reviewing for academic journals.

I also reviewed the previous volume edited by Minkow, in that case with Kerber, Leo Strauss on Plato’s Euthyphro: The 1948 Notebook, which you can read here.

There’s been a lot of publishing of Strauss’s works in the last couple of years, in three categories: Collections of previously scattered essays, especially useful in the case of work that appeared in academic journals now forgotten, publication of work from his archives, which is almost always new to us readers, & publications of edited versions of his academic courses, which previously circulated in unofficial versions among a small audience of his students & theirs.

All of this work, archival & critical, signals the importance of Strauss as a thinker, but says nothing about his place in American academia, much less in the Europe in which he was born & educated, where he is read far less. There is a school of Straussians in America, but they are almost always ignored in academia, lacking both prestige & popularity. They specialize in commentary or interpretation of classic works, an increasingly ignored field.

Then there are Straussians involved in conservative politics, who insist on statesmanship, also an increasingly ignored field. From this point of view, the legacy of Strauss has to do with defending tradition against modernity.

With regard to the Straussian school, most of the people who knew Strauss are dead & the rest will soon die. At some point in the near future, therefore, there will be an end of the kinds of loves & loyalties that were possible under protection of academic tenure, with its attendant remove from the bustle of American life. The students of Strauss’s friends & students will soon take up the banner of that school—they will do so under markedly different conditions so far as institutions & politics go.

Strauss showed by his dedication to the interpretation of the great philosophers’ works what he considered most important as well as most needful to us. Those of us who study those interpretations have to also preserve them & encourage their study. I’ll have news on this heading soon.