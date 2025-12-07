Leo Strauss's influence under attack at ISI
An unusual thing happened at ISI. Two academics who owe a debt of gratitude to Strauss have held a long discussion attacking his influence. I know both these intellectuals & have broadly a good opinion of them. But I found this deeply disappointing; I was surprised such an event was part of the programming at ISI. Not only because conservatism owes a great deal to the education offered by Strauss, but because it further endangers the position of political philosophy, which is already everywhere under attack from the left. I think these intellectuals are irresponsible; I don’t know if it matters.
Now, Deneen argued against the followers of Strauss generally. Those who are serious about politics—mostly students of Harry Jaffa, but one can think of others—he blames for imagining an America built on the Declaration of Independence, without other things, without history, too—idealizing liberalism. Those who do not make that mistake, as he sees it, he blames for ignoring politics in contempt, defending liberalism disingenuously, only because it allows them to go on with life studying philosophical works. Neither is sufficiently political for him. Secondarily, Deneen attacks Straussians because they have influence in Catholic schools to the detriment of Catholic thinkers.
Munoz, on the other hand, attacks Straussians for their view of the Founding & the Declaration & Locke, which is atheistic instead of making room for faith. Liberty in liberalism should include religious liberty, indeed, should be interpreted in light of religious limits on action.
Strange to see Catholics attacking Strauss’s influence at a previously Protestant forum. I wonder whether there is a danger of this sort of nonsense continuing. I should add that Protestants at other panels at the ISI event were friendly to Strauss.
The American right, including conservative institutions like ISI, is going through a crisis, inaugurated or signaled by the arrival of Trump, the one unifying figure in America, also a politician who holds conservative organizations or intellectuals in contempt, though perhaps often benign contempt. Intellectuals simply don’t matter anymore in politics—educating or influencing politicians or the voting public on the right is now irrelevant or impossible to do. Their other purpose, debating the left, no longer matters either, because the left neither produces intellectuals of its own nor agrees that conservatives deserve any attention or opportunities in intellectual life.
A rethinking of politics without those intellectual delusions is urgently needed to deal with life after Trump, perhaps also just to understand Trump’s major activity & its character. People who learned politics reading Strauss are much likelier to be useful in that regard; perhaps there are people who are interested in that education. Perhaps even at ISI.
Deneen's criticism is geared against Jaffa and his school and to the Zuckerts and other Straussians who made their peace with Locke, and Munoz is attacking those Eastern Straussians and the Zuckets but to a lesser degree for their atheistic take on modern natural right. The loss of Peter Lawler seems to harden Deneen's criticisms. Where as Muntz echoes a track taken by many of the West Coast view who try to recastmodern natural right through Christian Natural Law, something Jaffa pointed and danced about but never fully developed.
To paint the portrait of Patrick Deneen as he lately strutted upon the stage of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute—nay, as he has long strutted in the lecture halls and printed pages where he presumes to command the great tradition—requires a brush not of the Venetian masters who sought the immortal spark behind the eyes, but one dipped in the sharp brine and burning pitch of the old man-of-war’s man, tracing the ludicrous inflations of a creature that has mistaken the shallow tidal pool for the abyss itself. For if Titian or our own Stewart discerned in a countenance the very essence of the man, here the earnest observer is struck first by a grotesque and comical swelling, a pompous distension of the verbal thorax so violent that one half expects the buttons of his glen-plaid jacket to ping across the room like shot from a carronade. Behold the Pufferfish Deneen in full battle array—bold blue spectacles flashing, vest straining, tie knotted with the desperate tightness of a man who fears his own wind may escape prematurely.
It is a man of this description, this preposterous Pufferfish, who is the subject of the present essay at a sketch—and a most unflattering sketch it must be.
A professor’s name upon the Notre Dame roster is not always the measure of his philosophical tonnage, nor does the dandy cut of his jacket—however exquisitely tailored, however defiantly spectacled—betray the true ballast beneath. This premised, let it be recorded that by the style of Patrick J. Deneen there lately sailed into the ISI assembly a figure whose every utterance pretends a long and heroic cruise through the great tradition, yet whose actual logbook reveals only the briefest, most clownish excursions into its genuine depths. Conscientious, perhaps, in his academic duties, he commands wary respect from the crew; yet among those who have truly navigated the texts he claims to chart, none can take the slightest liberty with his interpretations without inviting the tutelary glare of those garish lenses—an eye that deters not by depth but by the sheer vulgarity of its glare.
Getting on in years now, though still ludicrously vigorous in his puffing, he has been promoted to Dean of a certain post-liberal chapter, assigned to stand at the mainmast of public controversy with all the authority of a landlubber who has read the glossary but never felt the deck pitch beneath him. His chief armament is nothing but hot air—and louder hot air.
He has grown notorious for a moody unsociability toward the hard texts themselves: ever muttering, ever swelling, ever inflating himself into formidable size against critics who are, in truth, only the minnows he mistakes for leviathans. When he doffs the hat of deference to the great tradition—Aristotle here, Burke there, the Muses yonder—his brow shows like a tawny harvest moon rising above an ominous cloud of his own flatulence.
Yet mark the grotesque singularity of his habits. At times, when he believes himself unobserved by genuine textual scholars, he rolls aside the bosom of his post-liberal Guernsey and steadfastly contemplates a single tattooed notion—“memory” and the daughters of Mnemosyne—as though it were the crucifix of his salvation. If discovered in this solitary adoration, he quickly conceals all and growls with the petulance of a child caught inflating a pig’s bladder.
This peculiarity has awakened the derision of every competent observer in the academy. What he really contemplates is not hard-won wisdom but a sentimental caricature of tradition, inked in the crudest indigo and vermilion.
The stupidity is not merely in the error—though the error is colossal—but in the pompous, generic, Sunday-supplement manner in which Deneen imagines he is landing a mortal blow on Leo Strauss. Picture the scene: the Pufferfish swells to his full, ludicrous circumference and, with the solemnity of a town-council orator unveiling a war memorial, informs the audience that Strauss believed himself the Columbus of the nature-history distinction—that Strauss, of all people, thought the Greeks had never noticed that physis and nomos stood in tension until Herr Professor Strauss arrived to enlighten them. It is as if a man stood before marine biologists and announced, with grave self-satisfaction, that he has just discovered fish live in water.
Having erected this cartoon Strauss, Deneen then demolishes him by reminding us, in tones of reverent discovery, that memory is important and the Muses are daughters of Mnemosyne. One almost expects the revelation that mothers love their children and the sun rises in the east.
This is not argument; it is a balloon-animal version of philosophy. Strauss spent a lifetime recovering, with superhuman delicacy, the precise ways the ancients themselves experienced that tension—how Thucydides contrasts physis and nomos, how Plato stages the quarrel, how Aristotle navigates it. Strauss did not “discover” the distinction any more than an archaeologist “discovers” Troy; he excavated it from beneath the historicist rubble.
To Deneen this is all apparently news. He inflates further, vibrates with the joy of a man who believes he has caught Strauss in a solecism of the first order, and fires his pop-gun at a cloud of his own making. The result is farce. The only thing he dismantles is his own claim to be taken seriously as a reader of Strauss—or of anything more demanding than a greeting card about tradition.
And then the defense of Burke! With what blustering incomprehension does the Pufferfish rail against a Strauss who, he fancies, dismissed tradition as mere historicism. Yet Strauss’s critique was never of hard-won wisdom—Strauss, the reviver of Maimonides, Alfarabi, Xenophon’s silences—but of the lazy authority claimed for the ancestral merely because it is ancestral. The Pufferfish mistakes this surgical cut for a broadside against memory itself and offers us “tradition” as a sentimental fog where philosophic questioning is forbidden. He is, in short, utterly unphilosophical—a babbler with no concrete anchorage in the texts he presumes to judge, a windbag that collapses the moment the needle of specific citation is applied.
There he stood upon the ISI platform, this superannuated puffer, facing the hazy waters of the tradition he claims to defend, his clay pipe of rhetoric smoked out to the last, the bowl vacant. What were his last thoughts as the toxin of his own confusion overcame him? Did he glimpse how infinitesimally small a portion of the great tradition he had ever truly inhabited—how he had merely regurgitated, in puffed and embarrassingly stupid phrases, fragments of what Strauss resurrected with heroic labour? Or was there just the agreeable sensation of his own ludicrous swelling?
He will be buried, no doubt, among other fashionable controversialists, in a plot overgrown with the wild eglantine of post-liberal chic, uncared for by those who actually read. And the neighbours will have their say about the odd meteoric stone that fell among them—an odd enough say it may prove. But what was it? Whence came this hollow, wind-filled aspect? In what unimaginable shallows did it acquire that bloated, poisonous look, while the true ships of philosophy sailed on unperturbed, their sails full of the genuine wind?