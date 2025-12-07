An unusual thing happened at ISI. Two academics who owe a debt of gratitude to Strauss have held a long discussion attacking his influence. I know both these intellectuals & have broadly a good opinion of them. But I found this deeply disappointing; I was surprised such an event was part of the programming at ISI. Not only because conservatism owes a great deal to the education offered by Strauss, but because it further endangers the position of political philosophy, which is already everywhere under attack from the left. I think these intellectuals are irresponsible; I don’t know if it matters.

Now, Deneen argued against the followers of Strauss generally. Those who are serious about politics—mostly students of Harry Jaffa, but one can think of others—he blames for imagining an America built on the Declaration of Independence, without other things, without history, too—idealizing liberalism. Those who do not make that mistake, as he sees it, he blames for ignoring politics in contempt, defending liberalism disingenuously, only because it allows them to go on with life studying philosophical works. Neither is sufficiently political for him. Secondarily, Deneen attacks Straussians because they have influence in Catholic schools to the detriment of Catholic thinkers.

Munoz, on the other hand, attacks Straussians for their view of the Founding & the Declaration & Locke, which is atheistic instead of making room for faith. Liberty in liberalism should include religious liberty, indeed, should be interpreted in light of religious limits on action.

Strange to see Catholics attacking Strauss’s influence at a previously Protestant forum. I wonder whether there is a danger of this sort of nonsense continuing. I should add that Protestants at other panels at the ISI event were friendly to Strauss.

The American right, including conservative institutions like ISI, is going through a crisis, inaugurated or signaled by the arrival of Trump, the one unifying figure in America, also a politician who holds conservative organizations or intellectuals in contempt, though perhaps often benign contempt. Intellectuals simply don’t matter anymore in politics—educating or influencing politicians or the voting public on the right is now irrelevant or impossible to do. Their other purpose, debating the left, no longer matters either, because the left neither produces intellectuals of its own nor agrees that conservatives deserve any attention or opportunities in intellectual life.

A rethinking of politics without those intellectual delusions is urgently needed to deal with life after Trump, perhaps also just to understand Trump’s major activity & its character. People who learned politics reading Strauss are much likelier to be useful in that regard; perhaps there are people who are interested in that education. Perhaps even at ISI.