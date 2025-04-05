The most surprising thing I’ve seen in media in a long time is this interview with Leonard Leo—the Federalist Society, that’s his life’s work. Listen to this man talk about conservatism:

It’s remarkable that Bari Weiss got this interview; but she didn’t ask interesting questions. Doesn’t sound like a lady who thinks her audience could be interested in a vision of America expounded by a man on whom man she otherwise lavishes great praise.