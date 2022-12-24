Lethal Weapon Christmas
Justice for the holiday season
In the PoMoCon spirit, here’s some middlebrow art for Christmas: My podcast with Pete Spiliakos on Lethal Weapon, the most famous buddy cop action comedy, the attempt to pair the heroic man & the suburban, middle-class, family man—more of the action, less of the comedy to begin with; the series descended to broader & broader comedy until it almost becam…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.