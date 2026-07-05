Today is July 5, and the local sports radio guys have the day off. Instead of featuring a national sports feed, the radio station featured 3 bookies from a national sports betting feed- “Bet MGM” it was called.

The topic of discussion was the upcoming US national soccer game against Belgium on Monday. The first bookie claimed it was a smart bet to choose Belgium. He said he hated to do it, but it was a matter of his bank roll vs his love for his country. A second bookie joked about his mercenary choice, saying it ought to be “I pledge allegiance to the bank roll.” The third bookie said he actually hoped the US team would get “crushed,” because he did not want soccer to rise in popularity as a sport in America; he preferred football, baseball, and basketball.

None of that was surpising to me, because the precise problem with sports betting is that it has nothing to do with the LOVE OF THE GAME- and betting can in fact distract from that love. None of the three bookies demonstrated that they knew anything about soccer, they were just there for the bets. The soccer-hating third bookie did not like a sport that he did not understand well enough to profit off of.

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I have been thinking about this recently because last week I attended a panel on the ethics of sports betting at the Acton institute conference in Michigan. Economics professor Jared Pincin of Cedarville University made some very good points about why sports betting should be problematic in protestant Christian ethics, but I have a few more points to add- including one from the abandoned line of ethics from the Catholic tradition on usury.

Fundamentally, I think the reasons for watching sports are different than the reasons for betting on sports. Here they are in list form:



Reasons for watching sports:

For love of the game To support a team a. For patriotic reasons b. For a club one has chosen Comaraderie a. with family and friends, with the focal activity of the to connect on

b. with strangers, who can become friends through sports discussion

Reasons for betting on sports:

1. To make money

2. To compete with others (especially on Kalshi)

3. Entertainment

a. in the form of the addictive adrenaline rush of “winning”

b. in the form of a game, that may or may not make one interested in the

real sport (especially the case with fantasy football, where the individual

players and not the team matter.)

4. Comaraderie

a. with family, friends, or strangers, with the games and the betting as

connecting activities (especially fantasy football and NCAA basketeball

“bracketology”)

Father James Schall, may he rest in peace, is the philosopher who could’ve told us the most about the “love of the game” in sports versus betting on sports, but I know of no essay where he talked about it. Additionally, Elizabeth Anscombe and many other Catholic economists of the past might bring up the fundamental point with regard to usury- it is an unnatural way to make money, since sports betting doesn’t produce anything for anyone. The fallback argument for sports betting would be to say it is “entertainment”- but it’s an entertainment that takes away from the LOVE OF THE GAME.



All of this is extremely important for young men these days- who now spend just as much time on sports betting as they do playing video games (which is an astounding amount of time indeed).

For now, we must be satisfied with this quote from the Philosopher Pope, St. John Paul II:

Of all the unimportant things, football is the most important.

Here’s to the success of soccer in Amerca!