Machiavelli & Montesquieu on the philosophy of freedom
Harvey Mansfield's late or last thoughts on our political troubles
So one of the subjects we keep getting back to on PoMoCon is Machiavelli, his influence on modern thought in politics & science, the power & the danger of his arguments, & why we are returning to him rather than forgetting about him. Our politics is really ugly, but also hysterical; Machiavelli says many ugly things, but at least he’s not hysterical!
Her…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.