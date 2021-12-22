The 2021 Center for Ethics and Culture Conference at Notre Dame featured several discussions which helped clarify where Catholic thinkers are, and whither we are tending. The theme of the conference was “Human Dignity in a Secular World”; the philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre added to that title with his lecture, “Human Dignity: A Puzzling and Possibly Dan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.