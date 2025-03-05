A Presidential "mandate" is an inherently fuzzy and arguable term in politics- but it is a real thing in Washington. It’s a sense that certain issues laid out by a candidate were winners, or that a candidate won the people over. Trump's win was bigger than last time, it is true- how much a President makes of that political capital is up to him.

To illustrate how inherently debatable it is: consider how these ladies on the View were triggered to hear Trump had a mandate:

When Trump mentioned his mandate last night during his speech to Congress, that is also what seemed to send Congressman Al Green over the edge:



Why get mad about such a thing? It's subjective; the data about how big the win was is the only objective thing to talk about. For that data, see my blog post from a couple months ago.

Given these two recent instances, a further conclusion we are brought to is that mandates are what dumb people debate. A real debate is about issues.