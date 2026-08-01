My friends at MAMA magazine have two pieces that serendipitously clicked for me. One is about what I like to call military prep school. A teacher at such an institution—who should be writing a novel!—has a great, if bitter piece about the consequences of feminism on “lumps:” Boys who end up defined by self-loathing so that they’re barely alive. Read here.

The other is about the Knicks victory. I admired Patrick Ewing a great deal as a kid, so I raised an eyebrow when the Knicks finally won the NBA Finals. But I have too much contempt for basketball now to care: My interest was in a very funny story about “bodega nationalism:” Those Americans too debased to love their country but who indulge a fake passion for New York or similar things. Read here.

These are both pieces about the ongoing demoralization of America, which decent people don’t want to notice, except in guarded private ways, or when they get to blame it on their enemies, be they woke/trans or Trump/MAGA. I’m not trying to claim equivalence here, I’m firmly in the Trump/MAGA camp & look forward with some hope to the Vance admin. But I’ve noticed that partisanship isn’t what it used to be: MAGA people aren’t looking for their greatest champion. That would be partisanship with moralization; we have some partisanship, not nothing, but it’s usually accompanied by demoralization.

MAMA is to a significant extent dedicated to bringing out the major comparisons to ‘70s America, the last episode of such demoralization. So it might become the most important publication now, letting you see what’s going on without drowning in it. Clearly, all the writers there want to bring back American spirit, to teach & learn contempt so as to improve themselves & America. But notice that military school often doesn’t work, yet bodega nationalism often does. The difference is that the military is not a democracy, or an armed democracy, i.e. meritocracy—it’s an aristocracy. That’s a much harder thing to establish.