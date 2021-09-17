Mansfield on Machiavelli on Science
What do our scientists believe they're doing when they're doing science?
So a reader reacted to the latest Machiavelli post with skepticism that Machiavelli had anything to do with the origins of modern natural science. I think everyone in the world would agree with my reader—except Harvey Mansfield, the most famous Machiavelli scholar in the world. You can find a lecture he gave below, or if you prefer to read his thought i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.